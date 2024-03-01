Upcoming south Indian films set to entertain audiences

THE spotlight shifting towards south Indian cinema has resulted in big box-office returns, critical acclaim and international attention.

Renowned for their distinctiveness, cultural richness, grandeur and mass appeal, south Indian films have now become a subject of global interest.

Here are 10 top south Indian movies to watch out for in 2024.

Devara: The collaboration between Koratala Siva and Jr NTR is intriguing, while the introduction of Janhvi Kapoor to the Telugu industry adds an element of freshness. With the remarkable talents involved, from Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist to Anirudh Ravichander delivering the music, along with the expertise of Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates, this movie is highly anticipated.

Pushpa: The Rule: The sequel to the 2019 box office blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise (2019) promises to be bigger and better. One of the most expensive Indian films ever made continues the story of Pushpa Raj, a daily wage labourer, who rose through the ranks of a crime syndicate to become its leader. It will mark the return of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil on the big screen.

The Greatest Of All Time: A Thalapathy Vijay starrer makes the list of the most anticipated movies of the year by default. His next film, after the record-breaking Leo, is no exception. He joins forces with director Venkat Prabhu in this sci-fi drama. The film has been crafted to Hollywood standards and incorporates the latest technology. Vijay will portray two roles, including a ‘de-aged’ version of himself.

Kalki 2898 AD: The big-budget futuristic film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in leading roles. The visually distinctive movie tells the story of a man who emerges as a symbol of hope for a downtrodden community oppressed by malevolent forces. With its epic scope and star-studded ensemble, anticipation for this film is sky high.

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan has a lot of releases lined up in 2024, but Indian 2 is the most anticipated. It’s the delayed sequel to the 1996 hit, Indian, in which Haasan played a freedom fighter turned anti-corruption crusader. It is helmed by the legendary director Shankar, whose films have always struck the perfect balance between entertaining content and social message. With Indian 2, he hopes to extend his successful formula further.

Thangalaan: The Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith collaboration promises an intense period drama of Hollywood standards, as confirmed by the teaser. The film will be released in multiple languages, including English, as the film’s story appeals to a wider audience. The talented star cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan and Muthu Kumar. All the actors have undergone significant transformations to embody their characters.

Kanguva: Touted as director Siva’s magnum opus, this historical fiction film showcases Suriya in a different avatar. The movie, set in an imaginary world 1,500 years ago, uses ancient Tamil elements. The high-budget drama promises extensive world-building and spectacular visuals. Planned as a pan-India film, it will be released in 10 languages.

Viduthalai Part 2: The expectations for this sequel soared after the massive success of Viduthalai Part 1. In the first part, Soori received much appreciation for his impeccable performance as Constable Kumaresan. Rumour has it that Vijay Sethupathi’s character will be further developed in the sequel. With Vetrimaaran at the helm, expectations are sky high.

Vettaiyan: The director of Jai Bhim, TJ Gnanavel, will deliver a film headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, who is still entertaining audiences in his 70s. A major highlight of the project is the collaboration of stars from diverse industries, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh. This film promises to be both entertaining and socially impactful, making it one of the most awaited releases of 2024.

Game Changer: Shankar’s Telugu directorial debut has Ram Charan essaying the role of an Indian Administrative Service officer. With its focus on electoral reforms, the film is anticipated to echo Shankar’s iconic past works. Expectations are high as audiences eagerly await Ram Charan’s return to the silver screen after a two-year hiatus, especially in the realm of political drama.