Website Logo
  • Monday, September 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

South Asians with dementia die younger than white British counterparts: Study

Dementia rates have increased across all ethnic groups, according to the research.

Representative image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

British South Asians with dementia are at higher risk of early death than their white British counterparts, new research has revealed.

According to the findings of the study, South Asian people with dementia die 2.97 years younger and black people 2.66 years younger than white Britons with similar conditions.

The research conducted by academics of University College London (UCL) and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine covered the 21-year health records of 662,882 people aged more than 65 between 1997 and 2018.

It found that dementia rates have increased across all ethnic groups. Black people are 22 per cent more likely to get dementia than their white peers, while it is 17 per cent less common among those of South Asian backgrounds.

The study published in the medical journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia discovered that South Asian and black people are diagnosed younger, survive for less time and die younger than white people.

“The earlier age of dementia diagnosis in people of black and south Asian [origin] … may be related to the higher prevalence of some risk factors for dementia such as, in older south Asians, fewer years of education, and in both groups hypertension [high blood pressure], diabetes and obesity,” the researchers wrote in their paper reported by the Guardian.

“Black and south Asian people survived for less time after dementia diagnosis and they died at a younger age,” Dr Naaheed Mukadam of UCL’s division of psychiatry and five others wrote.

“Overall, our findings show black and south Asian patients are diagnosed with dementia at a younger age and die at a younger age with dementia than white patients, losing more years of life,” they said.

On black and south Asian people dying sooner than white people, Mukadam said: “We do not know if earlier death after dementia diagnosis is because dementia is picked up at a later stage in minority ethnic groups and therefore people decline faster, if underlying risk factors in these groups contribute to worse overall health or if there is a difference in post-diagnostic support that results in these differences.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lowered into vault ahead of private burial
HEADLINE STORY
Prime minister Edi Rama urges Albanians to stop crossing the Channel and focus on ‘agritourism’…
News
15 arrested over East Leicester violence as police appeal for calm; High Commission of India…
News
‘This is terrible and disturbing’: Ex-envoy to UK Ruchi Ghanashyam on Leicester violence
News
Leaders and monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth
News
FACTBOX-Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s home and now final resting place
News
Iranian women chop off hair, burn hijabs to mark protest over death of…
News
Indian President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace
News
Police appeal for calm as India-Pak post-match ‘disorder’ spills over in Leicester
News
Racially and religiously aggravated crimes hit record high in England and Wales
News
South Africa wants UK to return ‘stolen’ 500 carat Great Star of Africa…
News
Tech workers paying at least $75,000 for surgical procedure to make them few…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Contraceptive jab could make vasectomies a thing of the past…
Gopichand Hinduja pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Rare to…
South Asians with dementia die younger than white British counterparts:…
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lowered into vault ahead of private burial
British Indians honour the late Queen in Gujarat
Prime minister Edi Rama urges Albanians to stop crossing the…