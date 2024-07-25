‘Racism’ row over police kick incident at Manchester airport

Prime minister Keir Starmer said he had seen the video and understood the public’s concern.

FILE PHOTO: Passengers queue for check in at Manchester Airport’s terminal 2. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

AN ARMED police officer has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him allegedly kicking and stamping on a man’s head at Manchester airport. The incident, which took place in Terminal 2 on Tuesday (23) led to a large protest outside Rochdale police station, where demonstrators chanted “GMP shame on you”.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed the officer’s suspension following a review of new information. The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for a full investigation.

The video, widely shared on social media, shows the officer holding a Taser over a man lying on the ground before kicking him. The footage has sparked widespread outrage and accusations of institutional racism.

Assistant chief constable Wasim Chaudhry of GMP acknowledged the concerns raised by the incident and assured the public the investigation would be thorough.

On Wednesday (24) night, around 200 protesters gathered outside Rochdale police station, chanting “GMP shame on you.”

Chaudhry said the protest ended peacefully and emphasised the force’s commitment to engaging with the community and respecting the right to peaceful demonstration.

Catherine Bates, IOPC regional director, confirmed that a significant amount of body-worn video and CCTV footage had been secured for analysis.

The GMP said the officers involved were responding to a violent altercation at the airport. While attempting to make an arrest, three officers were assaulted, with one officer suffering a broken nose. Four men were arrested at the scene on charges of affray and assaulting emergency service workers.

Paul Waugh, the Labour MP for Rochdale, described the footage as “truly shocking and disturbing” and called for a swift and thorough investigation. He confirmed that the man shown in the video is one of his constituents and expressed his concerns to GMP and the deputy mayor for policing of Greater Manchester.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, called for calm and urged the public to allow the investigation to proceed fairly. He also criticised MPs Lee Anderson and Richard Tice for their supportive comments regarding the police response, warning against rushing to judgment.

The incident follows recent criticism of GMP’s treatment of detainees in a report highlighting issues of unlawful use of power and unnecessary strip searches.

Meanwhile, a former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent has stated that racism played a “significant part” in the incident.

Dal Babu, who served over 30 years with the Met, described the footage as shocking and “totally appalling.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Babu criticised the excessive force used on the “effectively defenceless” man, suggesting that racism was a significant factor. He expressed concerns about public trust in the police, stating that confidence in law enforcement is declining across various communities.

Babu also stressed the Home Office’s likely interest in the case, questioning GMP’s ability to manage community tensions effectively. He pointed out that an Asian officer, rather than chief constable Steve Watson, was presented to the media, suggesting a possible attempt to downplay the seriousness of the incident by showcasing diversity within the force.

The Telegraph reported that hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Rochdale police station chanted “Allahu Akbar” after the incident at Manchester Airport.

Footage of the event, widely shared online, shows an officer aiming a taser at a man lying on the ground before appearing to kick his head. The video also shows the officer confronting other individuals with his taser.

Police, who have not provided any details about the identity of those arrested at the airport, said the protest concluded safely and without incident.

“We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views,” they said in a subsequent statement.