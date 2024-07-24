Former minister James Cleverly to stand for Conservative leadership

Cleverly, a former Conservative Party chairman and most recently interior minister, is the first to officially confirm his candidacy.

Cleverly has been a member of parliament since 2015 and previously ran for the leadership in 2019, when former prime minister Theresa May stepped down. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Former foreign minister James Cleverly announced on Tuesday that he is running to become the leader of the Conservative Party.

The party announced on Monday that it would name its new leader on November 2. This follows the party’s worst-ever election performance, which led to former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to step down.

The British electorate ended 14 years of Conservative rule by reducing the party to 121 MPs, its worst-ever result, while the centre-left Labour opposition secured a 174-seat majority.

Cleverly, a former Conservative Party chairman and most recently interior minister, is the first to officially confirm his candidacy.

“The last election showed us that we had lost the trust of voters. They questioned our motives, our ability, and our commitment to delivering for them. That must change,” Cleverly wrote in an article for the Telegraph newspaper.

“It starts with choosing the right leader and then backing and supporting them fully, whoever it is. I am putting myself forward to be that leader because I can unite the Conservative Party and overturn Starmer’s loveless landslide.”

Cleverly has been a member of parliament since 2015 and previously ran for the leadership in 2019, when former prime minister Theresa May stepped down. He was the first candidate to withdraw from that race.

The leadership contest is considered crucial as the party’s future direction is questioned.

The party’s 1922 Committee, responsible for its internal organisation, set the race rules, allowing candidates to declare their bids until July 29.

The 121 Conservative MPs will vote twice to narrow down the contenders to two finalists, with party members deciding the winner in an online vote in October. The final result will be announced on November 2.

Sunak will remain as Tory leader until his successor is chosen.

(With inputs from agencies)