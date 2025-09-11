South Asian WW2 veterans honoured at London commemoration

TWO South Asian Second World War veterans were honoured at a commemoration event in London on Wednesday, September 10. The ceremony paid tribute to Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain, who both died this year.

The event, hosted by British Future and Eastern Eye with support from the Royal British Legion, also launched My Family Legacy, a project to raise awareness of South Asian contributions in the world wars and preserve family stories for future generations.

More than 2.5 million people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka served in the Second World War, forming the largest volunteer army in history. New polling by Focaldata, released alongside the launch, found that only half of the UK public – and fewer than six in ten British Asians – know that Indian soldiers served in the war.

Sunder Katwala, Director of British Future, said: “We should never forget what we all owe to those who won the second world war against fascism. South Asian soldiers were the largest volunteer army in history. Ensuring that their enormous contribution is fully recognised in our national story remains important work in progress. My Family Legacy aims to help people to find, document and tell these family stories of courage and contribution, service and sacrifice in the world wars.”

Gail Walters, Director of Network Engagement at the Royal British Legion, said: “Honouring the South Asian soldiers who served in Britain’s World Wars is about remembering their bravery and also gives a fuller picture of our shared history. The service and sacrifice of South Asian soldiers are integral to Britain’s national story and helped build the country we are today.”

Amrit Kaur Dhatt, granddaughter of Havildar Major Dhatt, said: “It is so important to capture stories of Commonwealth and ethnic minority soldiers, like my grandfather’s, because they were left out of mainstream history. I find that even the disparity and awareness between VE and VJ Day remains shockingly significant. But remembering isn’t just about the past. It is about shaping the future. And I fear that today’s society clearly hasn’t learnt enough from history. Baba Ji had always hoped that future generations would never have to see the devastation that they [war veterans] had to endure.”

Ejaz Hussain, granddaughter of Sergeant Hussain, said: “As the last soldiers of the war fade before our eyes, it remains imperative that we capture their stories. We - as a country and a people - are blessed to be here today, enjoying liberty and safety directly because of the sacrifices of those from the greatest generation, of which my grandfather was one.”

Journalist Sangita Myska said: “Honouring the service given by South Asian soldiers is vital to understanding the intertwined and complex relationship forged by our forebears with Britain.”

Actor Adil Ray OBE said: “This is the greatest war story that’s never been told. Millions of Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs from India, today’s Pakistan and Bangladesh fought two world wars, fighting for our freedom. We owe everything to Major Dhatt and Sergeant Hussain and their fellow soldiers. Their history is our history.”