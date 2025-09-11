Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

South Asian WW2 veterans honoured at London commemoration

More than 2.5 million people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka served in the Second World War, forming the largest volunteer army in history.

South Asian WW2 veterans

The commemoration event honoured two South Asian WW2 veterans who died this year, Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain.

X/@britishfuture
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 11, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

TWO South Asian Second World War veterans were honoured at a commemoration event in London on Wednesday, September 10. The ceremony paid tribute to Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain, who both died this year.

The event, hosted by British Future and Eastern Eye with support from the Royal British Legion, also launched My Family Legacy, a project to raise awareness of South Asian contributions in the world wars and preserve family stories for future generations.

More than 2.5 million people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka served in the Second World War, forming the largest volunteer army in history. New polling by Focaldata, released alongside the launch, found that only half of the UK public – and fewer than six in ten British Asians – know that Indian soldiers served in the war.

Sunder Katwala, Director of British Future, said: “We should never forget what we all owe to those who won the second world war against fascism. South Asian soldiers were the largest volunteer army in history. Ensuring that their enormous contribution is fully recognised in our national story remains important work in progress. My Family Legacy aims to help people to find, document and tell these family stories of courage and contribution, service and sacrifice in the world wars.”

Gail Walters, Director of Network Engagement at the Royal British Legion, said: “Honouring the South Asian soldiers who served in Britain’s World Wars is about remembering their bravery and also gives a fuller picture of our shared history. The service and sacrifice of South Asian soldiers are integral to Britain’s national story and helped build the country we are today.”

Amrit Kaur Dhatt, granddaughter of Havildar Major Dhatt, said: “It is so important to capture stories of Commonwealth and ethnic minority soldiers, like my grandfather’s, because they were left out of mainstream history. I find that even the disparity and awareness between VE and VJ Day remains shockingly significant. But remembering isn’t just about the past. It is about shaping the future. And I fear that today’s society clearly hasn’t learnt enough from history. Baba Ji had always hoped that future generations would never have to see the devastation that they [war veterans] had to endure.”

Ejaz Hussain, granddaughter of Sergeant Hussain, said: “As the last soldiers of the war fade before our eyes, it remains imperative that we capture their stories. We - as a country and a people - are blessed to be here today, enjoying liberty and safety directly because of the sacrifices of those from the greatest generation, of which my grandfather was one.”

Journalist Sangita Myska said: “Honouring the service given by South Asian soldiers is vital to understanding the intertwined and complex relationship forged by our forebears with Britain.”

Actor Adil Ray OBE said: “This is the greatest war story that’s never been told. Millions of Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs from India, today’s Pakistan and Bangladesh fought two world wars, fighting for our freedom. We owe everything to Major Dhatt and Sergeant Hussain and their fellow soldiers. Their history is our history.”

london commemorationmy family legacysouth asian soldiersww2 veterans

Related News

US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples
News

US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples

Charlie Kirk assassination: Manhunt, misinformation and a country unravelling
News

Charlie Kirk assassination: Manhunt, misinformation and a country unravelling

Prince Harry meets King after 20 months to heal rift
News

Prince Harry meets King after 20 months to heal rift

Phillipson, Powell in two-way Labour deputy leadership race
News

Phillipson, Powell in two-way Labour deputy leadership race

More For You

Peter Mandelson

Mandelson, 71, a veteran Labour politician and key figure in the party under former leader Tony Blair, had come under scrutiny after letters and emails to Epstein were published. (Photo: Getty Images)

Peter Mandelson removed as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links

PETER MANDELSON, the UK's ambassador to the United States, has been sacked over revelations about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the government said.

"The Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that new messages showed "the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein".

Keep ReadingShow less
Shabana Mahmood

Shabana Mahmood (Photo: Getty Images)

Calls grow for Shabana Mahmood to toughen settlement rules

HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood is under pressure to immediately enforce stricter immigration rules as large numbers of migrants approach the point at which they can settle permanently in Britain.

Government figures revealed that from next year about 270,000 migrants will qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), the legal right to stay in the UK. The number is expected to rise sharply, reaching more than 600,000 by 2028, reported the Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Rowley

Met chief Sir Mark Rowley (Photo: Getty Images)

Police watchdog calls for end to recording non-crime hate incidents

THE head of the police inspectorate has said that non-crime hate incidents should be scrapped, arguing that officers must draw a clear line between what is offensive and what is criminal.

Sir Andy Cooke, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, made the comments as he released his annual report on the state of policing in England and Wales. He said that while much of the public expect officers to tackle serious crime and anti-social behaviour, too much time is being spent on matters that do not amount to criminality.

Keep ReadingShow less
University of Kent

The Office for Students welcomed the move, saying more universities may look at mergers as many face financial difficulties. (Photo credit: University of Kent)

University of Kent

Kent and Greenwich to merge into UK’s first regional university group

THE UNIVERSITIES of Kent and Greenwich will merge in 2026 to form the UK’s first regional “super-university”.

The new institution, to be called the London and South East University Group, will have one vice-chancellor and around 50,000 students, the BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
BHAUK anniversary London

The event also included a financial report, a documentary on the organisation’s history, and an exhibition on Hindu genocide in the subcontinent.

Getty images

Bangladesh Hindu Association UK marks 25 years with London event

THE BANGLADESH Hindu Association UK marked its 25th founding anniversary with a silver jubilee programme on Saturday, August 30, at the Ravidassia Community Centre in Manor Park, East London.

Members from Birmingham, Bradford, Loughborough, Portsmouth, Hull, Sheffield, Leeds and Coventry attended the event.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us