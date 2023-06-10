South actress Kasthuri slams ‘Adipurush’

he film has been mired in controversies ever since the first teaser of the film was released.

A still from Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh

Headlined by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film has been mired in controversies ever since the first teaser of the film was released.

Ahead of its release on June 16, the film has become the talk of the town but not for all the right reasons. A large section of the audience is still not pleased with the poor VFX of the film and also the actors’ look in it. South actress Kasthuri Shankar has also slammed the makers for the portrayal of Lord Ram in the film.

On Thursday, Shankar took to her Instagram and shared her views on the upcoming film Adipurush. “Is there ANY tradition where Lord Ramji and Laxman are portrayed with mustache and facial hair? Why this disturbing departure? Especially in Prabhas’s Telugu home, Sri Rama has been played to perfection by legends. I feel Prabhas looks like Karna, not Rama,” she wrote on social media.

Her tweet garnered mixed reactions from the Twitterati, with some agreeing with her while others saying that God can be worshipped in any form.

One of the comments read, “You saw Rama in person?”

Another wrote, “Why to fuss about just a mustache? Is it not natural to grow a mustache & beard for a man including an avatar in human form?”

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Ramayana. In addition to Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita, the film stars Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16.