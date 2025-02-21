Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic : Here’s what we know!

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is set to portray former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in a much-anticipated biopic. Ganguly himself confirmed the news during a recent media interaction in Bardhaman, West Bengal. However, he also mentioned that scheduling conflicts might delay the film’s release by over a year.
Speaking about the project, Ganguly said, "From what I’ve heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role. But there are issues with dates, so it will take some time before the film hits the screens." The announcement has stirred excitement among cricket and cinema fans alike, eager to see how Rao will bring the story of one of India’s most celebrated cricketers to life.
Getty Images Sourav Ganguly celebrates after dismissing Pakistan’s Rameez Raja in the Sahara Cup final, Toronto
The biopic will trace Ganguly’s journey from his early days in cricket to leading the Indian national team. Known as the "Prince of Kolkata," Ganguly was instrumental in shaping modern Indian cricket. With 113 Test matches and 311 ODIs under his belt, he scored over 18,000 international runs and played a key role in India’s 2003 World Cup campaign. Post-retirement, he took on administrative roles, serving as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and later the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Rajkumar Rao, known for his versatile acting, has a reputation for bringing depth and authenticity to his roles. His portrayal of Ganguly is expected to capture the cricketer’s aggressive leadership, resilience, and personal struggles. While further details about the director and production team remain undisclosed, the film is expected to delve deep into Ganguly’s impact on Indian cricket.
Getty Images Rajkummar Rao gears up to portray Sourav Ganguly – A biopic capturing the legacy of the cricket icon
Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has a packed schedule with multiple films in the pipeline. His next release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, is a time-loop comedy set in Varanasi. Directed by Karan Sharma, it is slated for release on April 10, 2025. Additionally, he will star in Maalik, a gangster drama hitting theatres on June 20, 2025. Apart from acting, Rao has also ventured into production, launching a new project titled Toaster on Netflix.
With excitement building around Ganguly’s biopic, fans will have to wait a little longer to see how Rajkummar Rao transforms into the legendary cricketer on the big screen.