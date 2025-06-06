Sony Music India and LA-based THG announce joint venture to launch Indian music talent

Sony Music India has announced a new partnership with Los Angeles-based entertainment company The Hello Group (THG) to form a joint venture called THG India. The new company is set to focus on developing Indian music talent and providing them with global touring and management opportunities.
This is the first collaboration of its kind by Sony Music India on an international scale, and it comes at a time when Indian music is drawing growing attention worldwide. THG India will operate from Mumbai and work through The Hello Group’s international network, aiming to provide end-to-end support for artists, from management and touring to publishing and promotion.
Bridging India’s music scene with the global stage
With India’s live music industry growing rapidly, the joint venture hopes to fill a major gap in professional artist support and global touring infrastructure. While Sony Music India brings local expertise and access to its platforms, THG adds global experience and connections.
“This is a big step forward for the Indian music industry and our creative talent,” said Vinit Thakkar, Managing Director of Sony Music India. “We’re combining our knowledge of the local scene with THG’s international touring and artist development strength to help Indian artists build lasting global careers.”
Taylor Jones, CEO of The Hello Group, said THG India would help unlock the full potential of Indian talent. “There’s a wave of energy and creativity in Indian music. Our aim is to offer these artists the tools and platform to take their work to international audiences.”
Global success stories and big names behind the venture
The Hello Group’s publishing division, which is run in partnership with Sony Music Publishing, has already seen massive success across Asia. Their work includes chart-topping releases with artists like BTS, TWICE, IVE, and The Chainsmokers. Their booking agency has handled international tours for performers such as Jeff Satur, Mark Ambor, Kang Daniel, and Greyson Chance.
THG India now hopes to offer the same opportunities to Indian musicians, allowing them to grow both at home and abroad. Sony Music India has confirmed it will provide financial backing and creative support to build the platform.
With this move, both companies are hoping to shape the future of Indian music on a global scale.