Trending Now

Sonu Sood tests negative for Covid-19


Sonu Soof (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Sonu Soof (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Sonu Sood has been very helpful to people during the pandemic. A couple of weeks ago, he took the Covid-19 vaccine and even started a vaccination drive named Sanjeevani.

However, a few days ago, the actor was tested positive for Covid-19. But today, Sonu has tested negative and he took to Twitter to inform his fans about it.

He tweeted, “Tested: COVID-19 Negative.”

While informing his fans that he has been tested positive, the actor had tweeted a note which read, “Hi everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember, I’m always there for you all.”

Well, even during his quarantine period, Sonu was very active on social media and was trying his best to help people with hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, and other things.

For the past couple of days, he has been tweeting about the requests he was getting, and how much he could help people. He had tweeted, “Oxygen, Remdesivir and Beds. Morning to mid night to next morning. Just these 3 words. Sometimes I pass n sometimes I fail. But I will keep trying. God bless you all. Iam with you.”











Most Popular

Johnson and Modi ‘set to Zoom in on trade issues’

Rajkummar Rao in consideration for Dostana 2?

Salute to lockdown heroes

Jaguar Land Rover output at two UK plants hit by chips shortage

Akshay Kumar reteams with Jagan Shakti for an action-drama film?



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×