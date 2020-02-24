Sonam Kapoor praises Taapsee Pannu; calls her a clutter breaker

After impressing audiences with some amazing movies in 2019, Taapsee Pannu kicks-off 2020 with the release of her much-talked-about film Thappad. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, the movie revolves around a woman who files for divorce after her husband slaps her in a social gathering. The trailer of Thappad has been creating a lot of noise ever since the makers dropped it a couple of weeks ago.

While the movie is still a few days away from its theatrical, Sonam Kapoor is already in praise of Taapsee Pannu. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019) actress took to Twitter and wrote, “I really like Taapsee Pannu. She is quite a clutter breaker.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Feb 12, 2020 at 10:38pm PST

Responding to her tweet, Pannu wrote on Twitter, “Thank you so much Sonam! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years.” Sonam replied her saying, “True that.”

Taapsee Pannu delivered back-to-back hits in 2019. Her performance in Saand Ki Aankh, which was inspired by two real-life women shooters, received widespread praises. For her excellent performance in the biographical drama, Pannu recently won the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics).

On winning the coveted trophy, Taapsee said, “It took time, but I finally got it. What do I say? I have been preparing my speech since 2016 but never got the chance to say it. I had not prepared a speech this time around and I was not prepared.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Jan 29, 2020 at 10:39pm PST

Coming back to her forthcoming film Thappad, it also features Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor in important characters. It is slated to buzz into theatres on 28th February 2020.