  • Thursday, July 08, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,028
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha’s horror-comedy film with RSVP Movies locks its title

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

A couple of days ago, we informed our readers that Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh were set to headline an upcoming horror-comedy film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner, RSVP Movies.

The latest update on the forthcoming project is that the makers have not only locked its official title, but they have also roped in yet another talented actor to play a prominent role in it.

According to reports, the horror-comedy film has been titled Kakuda and Saqib Saleem is the latest actor to join Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh on the cast. Saleem has been romantically paired opposite Sinha who plays the role of a ghost hunter in the film.

Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, who has previously directed Deshmukh in the blockbuster Marathi film Mauli (2018), has been tapped to direct Kakuda. The team is set to begin the first schedule next week in Rajasthan. They are looking at wrapping up the entire shoot in a 40-day start-to-finish schedule. Nothing is known about the plotline of the film, but a digital publication reports that it is inspired from a real-life incident.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha is looking forward to the release of her war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. It is slated for a direct-to-digital premiere on August 13 on Disney+Hotstar.

The actress is also gearing up to make her digital debut with Reema Kagti’s streaming show Fallen, set at Amazon Prime Video. Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, will finish his Netflix film with director Shashank Ghosh before joining the sets of Kakuda. More details on the project are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

