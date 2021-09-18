Website Logo
  Saturday, September 18, 2021
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha wraps up filming her upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sonakshi Sinha, who was most recently seen in filmmaker Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war film Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021), has wrapped up shooting for one of her upcoming films Kakuda. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, the horror-comedy film also stars actors Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in lead roles.

Kakuda marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind helming such critically acclaimed Marathi films as Classmates (2015), Faster Fene (2017), and Mauli (2018).

The team started shooting for the film on July 20 and wrapped up filming on September 17. Sinha, who headlines a horror-comedy film for the first time in her career, took to social media to share the news and penned a heartfelt note thanking the entire cast and crew for being absolute troopers who kept going despite all the obstacles that came their way.

“And it’s a wrap on Kakuda! My first horror comedy and what a ride it’s been… beating Covid, beating the rains, hectic night shifts, a roller coaster really… but what’s important is those smiles on our faces! Thank you to the entire team (a lot of them missing from this picture) for being absolute troopers! See you at the movies,” she wrote on Instagram along with sharing a picture with the cast and crew.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Talking about the film, Sinha had earlier said, “Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of Kakuda from the moment I read it. It’s the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience.”

There is no update on the character that the actress essays in the film. But as per reports, Deshmukh will be seen playing the role of a ghostbuster. Written by the talented duo Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, Kakuda is scheduled to release digitally in 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

