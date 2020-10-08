Sonakshi Sinha on how Bollywood has evolved over the years

Sonakshi Sinha may have begun her career as an actress just a decade ago, but she has been a part of Bollywood since her birth. Daughter of well-known actor Shatrughan Sinha, the actress has seen Hindi cinema from close quarters.







Talking about how Bollywood has evolved in a spectacular fashion over the years, the Dabangg (2010) star says, “It was very different in that point of time. Now, it has evolved, as is with any industry. Times have changed, audiences have changed, tastes have changed. The style of working has become different nowadays. For me, from where I am sitting and see it, it is a positive change. It is really a whole new level of professionalism which I have experienced.”

The world of glamour and glitz is fickle where people’s destiny changes every Friday. Sinha says that she always knew it was an industry very unpredictable by nature. “I think very early on in my career, I kind of left it to the Universe that this is a place which is very unpredictable by nature. There will be things thrown at you, and you will have to handle. They will come out of nowhere. Then there are things which you will have to take control over or let go of.”

She adds that she has never tried to go against the flow. “Honestly, I have always been a person who generally likes to go with the flow. I don’t stress about things not in my control. Fortunately, I was able to understand this very early on. That is what helped me sail through as well,” she signs off.







On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is waiting for the release of her next film Bhuj: The Pride of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is set to premiere of Disney+ Hotstar in absence of theatrical releases.





