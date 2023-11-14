So happy to see all the love for ‘Loki 2’ across India: Tom Hiddleston

In a video message on Instagram, the actor reached out to his fans in India and thanked them.

Tom Hiddleston (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for the American Theatre Wing)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Tom Hiddleston has thanked fans in India for showering love on the second season of Loki, a character that he has portrayed in different Marvel movies and now on a show.

The second installment of Marvel Studios’ Loki, currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, has done well in India.

“Namaste to everybody watching in India. I am so, so happy to see all the love for Loki Season 2 across India – truly some of the greatest fans. Thank you for all the love and support and excitement. I hope you enjoyed watching it as much as I enjoyed making it,” he said in the message.

Loki 2 also features Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson on the cast of the show as they reprise their roles from the first season.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, and Ke Huy Quan also play pivotal roles.