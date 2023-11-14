Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Trending Now:  
Eastern Eye

Entertainment

So happy to see all the love for ‘Loki 2’ across India: Tom Hiddleston

In a video message on Instagram, the actor reached out to his fans in India and thanked them.

Tom Hiddleston (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for the American Theatre Wing)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Tom Hiddleston has thanked fans in India for showering love on the second season of Loki, a character that he has portrayed in different Marvel movies and now on a show.

The second installment of Marvel Studios’ Loki, currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, has done well in India.

In a video message on Instagram, the actor reached out to his fans in India and thanked them.

“Namaste to everybody watching in India. I am so, so happy to see all the love for Loki Season 2 across India – truly some of the greatest fans. Thank you for all the love and support and excitement. I hope you enjoyed watching it as much as I enjoyed making it,” he said in the message.

Loki 2 also features Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson on the cast of the show as they reprise their roles from the first season.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, and Ke Huy Quan also play pivotal roles.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Guneet Monga, Vikas Khanna collaborate for OSCAR-qualified ‘American Sikh’
NEWS
‘Iron Women of Manipur’, ‘Tuesday’s Women’ part of Film Bazaar Recommends list
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ raises £10 million in two days
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas host Diwali bash in Los Angeles
NEWS
Angelina Jolie reacts after Pakistan deports Afghan refugees
TELEVISION
Kapil Sharma and team heads to Netflix for new comedy show
Hollywood News
Billie Eilish says she is ‘physically attracted’ to women
Hollywood News
Brad Pitt introduces Ramon as his girlfriend
Entertainment
‘Pippa’ makers on controversy surrounding Kazi Nazrul Islam’s song
NEWS
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger goes pandal-hopping in Kolkata
Entertainment
Indhu Rubasingham announces her final season as artistic director of Kiln Theatre
NEWS
David Michod on Shah Rukh Khan-Brad Pitt’s 2017 meeting
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW