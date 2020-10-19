SLB casts Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt for Baiju Bawra?

Though celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy directing his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, his next directorial offering Baiju Bawra is also creating quite a buzz in Bollywood corridors.







The latest we hear about the much-awaited musical is that SLB has reportedly roped in Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt to play central characters in it. Yes, you read it absolutely right!

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “It is a story of four characters – two heroes and two heroines. For both the heroines, SLB has decided to go with his current favourites Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. He has narrated the script to both of them and they have both loved their parts.”

The source adds further, “In all probabilities, Alia will be paired opposite Ranbir’s Baiju in the film, stepping into Meena Kumari’s shoes from the original. Deepika will play the other female lead, that of dacoit Roopmati essayed by Kuldip Kaur in the 1952 drama. Both the actors will be Ranbir’s romantic interests in the period saga and have shown a keen interest in the project. If this materialises, this will be a big casting coup for sure.”







Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is currently being shot in Mumbai, is also a period drama set in the 1960s. The big-ticket film is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in the red-light district of Kamathipura in Mumbai, who became a messiah for several young women forced into prostitution at a young age.

Earlier scheduled to enter theatres on 11th September, 2020, Gangubai Kathiawadi will now arrive in cinemas in 2021. The makers are, however, yet to lock the new release date for the hugely anticipated flick.

