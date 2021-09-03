Website Logo
  Friday, September 03, 2021
HEADLINE STORY

Skipping Sikh to run his first marathon at 74 for charity

Rajinder Singh Harzall ‘the Skipping Skih’

By: Pramod Thomas

RAJINDER SINGH aka the ‘Skipping Sikh’ is all set to run his first marathon next month at the age of 74 to raise money for charity.

The Sikh pensioner, who moved to England alone in 1971, to join his uncle, will run the 26.2-mile London Marathon on 3 October to raise money for Mencap, which support those with learning disabilities. He will turn 75 on 23 October, just after the event.

He was recognised with an MBE for services to health and fitness in the Queen’s birthday honours list in June. He has already raised £2,255 against the target £5,000 from 88 supporters.

“It’s the first time I’m running the London marathon and I’ll be turning 75. My daughter nominated me as I’ve always wanted to do it but have never been successful in getting a place. I can’t wait to run with so many others and I hope to skip over the finishing line,” he told Eastern Eye.

“I am turning 75 this year 23 October 2021 and have always wanted to take part in the London Marathon and this is a dream come true for me. This year I am going to attempt skipping and if I don’t do it, my daughter will. Please join me on my journey as I train for the next six months and get ready for the biggest milestone ever,” his page on Justgiving says.

Singh, from Hillingdon, west London, has always been active and interested in fitness. He learned from his father, a soldier, and was taught how to skip from an early age. Now, he tries to exercise four or five times a day.

Currently, he is preparing for his first marathon. And at weekends he pays forward his father’s encouragement at the junior parkrun near his home. He runs with his daughter, Minreet, and his wife, Pritpal Kaur, who is herself mastering hula hooping.

Singh starred in exercise videos that went viral during lockdown, after he became concerned that some members of the Sikh community were feeling isolated as gurdwaras were closed in the initial lockdown.

His exercise videos proved a hit on social media and helped raise more than £14,000 for NHS charities.

Click here to support.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

