Skipping nightly brushing of teeth increases risk of heart disease: Study

Incorporating nightly brushing into your routine is recommended for maintaining not only your dental health but also overall well-being

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A recent study has revealed that neglecting to brush one’s teeth at night could increase the risk of heart disease.

The research involved analysing the oral hygiene habits of over 1,600 hospitalised patients.

The participants were divided into different groups based on their brushing routines, ranging from those who brushed both in the morning and at night to those who did not brush at all.

The study found that individuals who brushed their teeth twice a day had significantly higher survival rates compared to those who did not brush at all.

Furthermore, among both smokers and non-smokers, individuals who did not brush their teeth or only brushed in the morning had a worse prognosis compared to the other groups.

Even among non-smokers, individuals who did not brush or only brushed in the morning had a worse prognosis.

The researchers suggest that inadequate oral hygiene allows oral bacteria to travel to the intestines, disrupting the balance and potentially leading to disease.

However, it is important to note that there are a few limitations as the study focused on patients who were already ill.

Therefore, further research is needed to determine if the findings apply to healthy populations.

Nevertheless, the research emphasises the significance of brushing your teeth before bed to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Incorporating nightly brushing into your routine is recommended for maintaining not only your dental health but also overall well-being.

The study is published in Scientific Reports.