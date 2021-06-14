Website Logo
  • Monday, June 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421

BANGLADESH

Six bodies of Rohingya found in Bangladesh’s river

Representational image (iStock)

By: SwatiRana

THE Bangladeshi police has recovered six bodies of Rohingya including four children from the Naf River since Saturday (12).

On Monday (14) a Rohingya child and a woman were found dead on the riverbank at Hneela union of the upazila, said Teknaf Model police station officer-in-charge Md Hafizur Rahman.

The law enforcers suspect that the victims drowned after the boat, headed illegally for Bangladesh territory and with them on board, capsized in the river between Sunday evening and the early hours of Monday, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

On Saturday afternoon, a woman and two children, said to be of the same family, were found dead in the river at the upazila’s Whykong union.

Police at the time said the trio presumably died while trying to swim across the river.

The following day, another child, believed to be a member of the same family, was found dead in Hneela union.

Meanwhile, multiple sources said that this particular area along the Bangladesh border was an active route for yaba smuggling and the deaths of the six people might be related to it.

“After being informed, a team from Teknaf police station went to the spot and recovered the bodies,” Teknaf Model police station Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman said while talking to Dhaka Tribune.

“We believe that the three died while trying to cross the river in an attempt to trespass into Bangladesh territory. The woman is presumed to be 30-years-old, while the two children might be from 5-years to 7-years old,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Myanmar’s anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya in Bangladesh
News
World Bank forecasts Bangladesh’s GDP growth at 6.2 per cent in 2022-23
News
Bangladesh, Japan discuss Covid-19 and Rohingya crisis
News
Bangladesh arrests two more members of sex trafficking gang 
News
Bangladesh shifts 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char
News
Bangladesh needs five million Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia
News
Bangladesh arrests sex traffickers who lured women on TikTok
News
Rohingya refugee vessel disembarks off Indonesian coast
News
Sri Lanka gets 6,300 kg of PPE from Australia
News
Bangladesh on US’s global vaccine sharing list
News
Rohingya refugees hurt in protest during UNHCR visit on Bangladeshi island
News
‘Firms with 100 trans staff members, eligible for tax rebate,’ says Bangladesh
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK and India to work closely on global issues including…
It’s official: Johnson announces four-week delay to Covid lockdown easing
Taj Mahal to reopen on June 16 as India’s coronavirus…
Best-of-three World Test Championship final not realistic, says ICC
Robinson to return to action with Sussex second team
Children suffer in Pakistan’s mass HIV outbreak