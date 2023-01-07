Singer and music composer Vipin Patwa discusses his new indie song ‘Tu Mujhse Juda’

By: Mohnish Singh

Music composer Vipin Patwa, who has delivered some popular tracks in the past, is presently in news for his latest indie song ‘Tu Mujhse Juda’ starring Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh. Presented by Zee Music, the song has been sung beautifully by Akhil Sachdeva and Vipin’s wife Divya Kohli. It hit YouTube on 15th December 2022 and has been well-received by the audience.

In a conversation with Eastern Eye, Vipin talks about what went into making ‘Tu Mujhse Juda’ and his association with Zee Music.

The singer-composer says that it is always a very good experience when one composes a new song. Sharing how ‘Tu Mujhse Juda’ came into being, he says, “Zee Music is coming with lots of singles with various artists from all over the country. And Zee Music head Anurag Bedi sir is doing great work in the music industry. This time Zee Music Company had made a small 3-minute song which they made to 4 and half minutes as per the requirement and asked me to add some music/elements to that portion to make it even more interesting. I saw the visuals and loved the story and composed it accordingly. Then added Pahadi folk music to it. Kumaar ji penned the lyrics, and I composed a Pahadi folk melody. Singers – Akhil Sachdeva, and Divya Kohli’s voices sound good to me. Even the actor’s performance is very impressive, Eisha Singh and Mohsin Khan. And when I submitted this song to Zee, the director of the song, Zee Music Company, the singer, etc., everyone was happy. Even my whole team of mixing engineers, musicians, etc… everyone liked it.”

Vipin has been a very sought-after name in the Bollywood music industry in the last few years. After delivering music for popular Hindi films, the talented composer’s last Indie song ‘Naach Baby’ was also a superhit that has now crossed over 21 million+ views on YouTube.

Vipin started his journey as Radio Jockey on All India Radio in 2002. Excited about his first-ever role as a composer, he began composing jingles and songs for AIR and was quite successful in this stint. Having gained some amount of experience and expertise, Vipin was looking for greater opportunities, thus he decided to swoop into the Bollywood music industry. In January 2009, he landed in Mumbai with all his bags and baggage.

After some years of struggle, Vipin got his first break with Joe Rajan’s ‘Luv You Soniyo’. He created songs for his first Bollywood film along with music composers Remo Fernades and Sunila Bhatia. From here, his journey into stardom had taken a jump start. Soon after Luv You Soniyo, his compositions in films like ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, ‘De De De Pyaar De, ‘The Girl On The Train’, ‘Main Aur Charles’, ‘Bollywood Diaries’, ‘Laal Rang’, ‘Ye Stupid Pyar’ were noticed, and appreciated.

Be it a heart-rending number like Matlabi Yariyan from ‘The Girl On The Train’, ‘Ishq Mera’ from ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ or the popular ‘Tain to Uttey’ and ‘Sehmi Hai Dhadkan from ‘Daas Dev’, Vipin has been versatile and fervent in all his compositions. The soulful Auliya from ‘Hum Chaar’ voiced by Atif Aslam was one of the most melodious compositions of 2019. The song went on to become very popular and topped the charts for a very long time.

“Talking about my upcoming projects, I have one film (Hari Om Hari), one comedy film for Krushna Abhishek, one Randeep Hooda film too, and a few singles for Zee Music Company,” he signs off.