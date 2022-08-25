Silence gives voice to Partition stories

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
MUMBAI MASALA
When: Until Sunday August 28
Where: Proud City, 1 Mark Lane, Opposite Fenchurch Street Station, London EC3R 7AH
What: Spicy new immersive Bollywood musical experience, featuring hip shaking dances, heart-breaking romance, hilarious comedy, and delectable cuisine.
www.proudcabaret.com
DILJIT DOSANJH
When: Friday August 26 and Sunday August 28
Where: First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY; and OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Road, Glasgow G3 8YW
What: Punjabi music superstar concludes his big UK tour and will perform his greatest hits with a full live band.
www.diljitdosanjh.co.uk
RAHAT FATEH ALI KHAN
When: Friday August 26, Saturday August 27, and Sunday August 28
Where: Resorts World Arena, Pendigo Way, Marston Green, Birmingham B40 1PU; and First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY; and The O2 Arena, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES
What: The qawwali maestro returns for another UK tour and will perform his greatest hits, with his music ensemble.
www.ticketmaster.co.uk
KEM CHHE WITH BALI
When: Saturday August 27
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Charity music concert headlined by Bali Brahmbhatt, Saira Khan, and Vinod Shinde, with all funds raised going to educate children in remote parts of India.
www.becktheatre.org.uk
JAZZY B AND THE BOYS
When: Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28
Where: The City Pavilion, Collier Row Road, Dagenham RM5 2BH; and
Assembly Leamington, Spencer Street, Royal Leamington Spa CV31 3NF
What: The Canadian bhangra sensation returns to the UK with a full live band and will deliver a high-energy performance powered by his greatest hits.
www.eventbrite.com
ALWAYS AND FOREVER
When: Saturday September 10
Where: Elliot Hall in Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA
What: A charity concert tribute performance for legendary Bollywood singers Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar delivered by acclaimed British music act KayKay and Co, in aid of
Dementia UK.
www.harrowarts.com
RUPI KAUR
When: Friday September 16, Sunday September 18, and Monday September 19
Where: Corn Exchange, 2 Wheeler Street, Cambridge CB2 3QB; and Theatre Royal, New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD; and Gillian Lynne Theatre, 166 Drury Lane, London WC2B 5PF
What: The acclaimed poet continues her UK tour with a performance of unpublished pieces and greatest hits from her iconic books. She leads audiences on a journey of personal loss, love, growth, mental health, community, friendship, and strength. See website for further tour dates.
www.Rupikaur.com
THEATRE
LIFE OF PI
When: Until Sunday October 30
Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.
www.lifeofpionstage.com
COUNTING AND CRACKING
When: Until Saturday August 27
Where: Birmingham Rep, 6 Centenary Square, Birmingham B1 2EP
What: Acclaimed theatre play following the journey of one Sri Lankan Australian family over four generations, from 1956 to 2004. The story featuring 19 performers from six different countries also tells the tale of Sri Lanka post-independence and Australia as an immigrant nation.
www.birmingham-rep.co.uk
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD
When: Until Saturday September 3
Where: Peacock Theatre, Portugal Street, London WC2A 2HT
What: The popular show returns to the West End. It takes audiences on a journey through Indian culture, dance, and music, while presenting the vibrancy and beauty of Bollywood.
www.sadlerswells.com
SILENCE
When: Thursday September 1 – Saturday September 17
Where: Donmar Warehouse, 41 Earlham Street, Seven Dials, London WC2H 9LX
What: Theatre adaptation of Kavita Puri’s acclaimed book Partition Voices: Untold British Stories, which is inspired by remarkable personal testimonies of people who lived through the last days of the British Raj.
www.donmarwarehouse.com
ANTIGONE
When: Saturday September 3 – Saturday September 24
Where: Open Air Theatre, Inner Circle, Regent’s Park, London, NW1 4NU
What: Zainab Hasan takes on the title role in this contemporary retelling of Sophocles’s epic story with British Asian protagonists, which revolves around family, conflict, and a hostile state.
www.openairtheatre.com
MRS KAPOOR’S DAUGHTER’S WEDDING 2 MAURITIUS
When: Saturday September 10 – Sunday September 11 and Saturday September 24 – Sunday September 25
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Fun-filled follow-up to popular theatre play Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding, which sees the dysfunctional family planning a destination wedding.
www.becktheatre.org.uk
COMEDY
DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW
When: Friday September 2
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Laughter-filled comedy show featuring stand-up talents Firuz Ozari, Sukh Ojla, Kane Brown, Eshaan Akbar, and Tommy Sandhu.
www.becktheatre.org.uk
NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL
When: Friday September 9
Where: The Anvil, Churchill Way E, Basingstoke RG21 7QR
What: The popular stand-up comedian tackles important subjects like political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally.
www.anvilarts.org.uk
VIR DAS: WANTED
When: Tuesday September 13
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Acclaimed Indian comedian Vir Das brings his brand-new laughter-filled show to UK audiences and confronts important social issues head on.
www.becktheatre.org.uk
NRI (NON REQUIRED INDIAN)
When: Saturday September 17
Where: Backyard Comedy Club, 231 Cambridge Heath Road, London E2 0EL
What: Stand-up show performed by London-based Indian comedian Ankit Grover, tackling a wide array of relatable subjects and his life as an NRI.
www.backyardcomedyclub.co.uk
NIMESH PATEL
When: Monday September 19
Where: The Comedy Store, 1a Oxendon Street, London SW1Y 4EE
What: Rising American comedy star Nimesh Patel performs a one-night only show in London and will deliver his unique brand of stand-up humour.
london.thecomedystore.co.uk
CLASSES
FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES
When: Wednesdays August 31 and Thursdays August 25
Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE
What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first come first serve basis.
www.eventbrite.com
BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS
When: Saturday August 27
Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY
What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.
www.eventbrite.com
FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE
When: Saturday September 10
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of Indian dishes, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour. Check website for further cooking courses.
www.cookingwithmonisha.com