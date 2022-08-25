Silence gives voice to Partition stories

LIVE PERFORMANCE

MUMBAI MASALA

When: Until Sunday August 28

Where: Proud City, 1 Mark Lane, Opposite Fenchurch Street Station, London EC3R 7AH

What: Spicy new immersive Bollywood musical experience, featuring hip shaking dances, heart-breaking romance, hilarious comedy, and delectable cuisine.

www.proudcabaret.com

DILJIT DOSANJH

When: Friday August 26 and Sunday August 28

Where: First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY; and OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Stobcross Road, Glasgow G3 8YW

What: Punjabi music superstar conclu­des his big UK tour and will perform his greatest hits with a full live band.

www.diljitdosanjh.co.uk

RAHAT FATEH ALI KHAN

When: Friday August 26, Saturday August 27, and Sunday August 28

Where: Resorts World Arena, Pendigo Way, Marston Green, Birmingham B40 1PU; and First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY; and The O2 Arena, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES

What: The qawwali maestro returns for another UK tour and will perform his greatest hits, with his music ensemble.

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

KEM CHHE WITH BALI

When: Saturday August 27

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Charity music concert headli­n­ed by Bali Brahmbhatt, Saira Khan, and Vinod Shinde, with all funds raised going to educate children in remote parts of India.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

JAZZY B AND THE BOYS

When: Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28

Where: The City Pavilion, Collier Row Road, Dagenham RM5 2BH; and

Asse­mbly Leamington, Spencer Street, Royal Leamington Spa CV31 3NF

What: The Canadian bhangra sensati­on returns to the UK with a full live ba­nd and will deliver a high-energy performance powered by his greatest hits.

www.eventbrite.com

ALWAYS AND FOREVER

When: Saturday September 10

Where: Elliot Hall in Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA

What: A charity concert tribute perform­ance for legendary Bollywood singers Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar delivered by acclaimed British music act KayKay and Co, in aid of

Dementia UK.

www.harrowarts.com

RUPI KAUR

When: Friday September 16, Sunday Se­ptember 18, and Monday September 19

Where: Corn Exchange, 2 Wheeler Street, Cambridge CB2 3QB; and Theatre Royal, New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD; and Gillian Lynne Theatre, 166 Drury Lane, London WC2B 5PF

What: The acclaimed poet continues her UK tour with a performance of unpublished pieces and greatest hits from her iconic books. She leads audiences on a journey of personal loss, love, growth, mental health, community, friendship, and strength. See website for further tour dates.

www.Rupikaur.com

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday October 30

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

www.lifeofpionstage.com

COUNTING AND CRACKING

When: Until Saturday August 27

Where: Birmingham Rep, 6 Centenary Square, Birmingham B1 2EP

What: Acclaimed theatre play following the journey of one Sri Lankan Australian family over four generations, from 1956 to 2004. The story featuring 19 performers from six different countries also tells the tale of Sri Lanka post-independence and Australia as an immigrant nation.

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

BEYOND BOLLYWOOD

When: Until Saturday September 3

Where: Peacock Theatre, Portugal Street, London WC2A 2HT

What: The popular show returns to the West End. It takes audiences on a journey through Indian culture, dance, and music, while presenting the vibrancy and beauty of Bollywood.

www.sadlerswells.com

SILENCE

When: Thursday September 1 – Saturday September 17

Where: Donmar Warehouse, 41 Earlham Street, Seven Dials, London WC2H 9LX

What: Theatre adaptation of Kavita Puri’s acclaimed book Partition Voices: Untold British Stories, which is inspired by remarkable personal testimonies of people who lived through the last days of the British Raj.

www.donmarwarehouse.com

ANTIGONE

When: Saturday September 3 – Saturday September 24

Where: Open Air Theatre, Inner Circle, Regent’s Park, London, NW1 4NU

What: Zainab Hasan takes on the title role in this contemporary retelling of So­phocles’s epic story with British As­i­an protagonists, which revolves around family, conflict, and a hostile state.

www.openairtheatre.com

MRS KAPOOR’S DAUGHTER’S WEDDING 2 MAURITIUS

When: Saturday September 10 – Sunday September 11 and Saturday September 24 – Sunday September 25

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Fun-filled follow-up to popular theatre play Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding, which sees the dysfunctional family planning a destination wedding.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

COMEDY

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Friday September 2

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Laughter-filled comedy show featuring stand-up talents Firuz Ozari, Sukh Ojla, Kane Brown, Eshaan Akbar, and Tommy Sandhu.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL

When: Friday September 9

Where: The Anvil, Churchill Way E, Basingstoke RG21 7QR

What: The popular stand-up comedian tackles important subjects like pol­i­t­ical upheaval, Covid, current uncerta­inty and why he is taking it personally.

www.anvilarts.org.uk

VIR DAS: WANTED

When: Tuesday September 13

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Acclaimed Indian comedian Vir Das brings his brand-new laughter-filled show to UK audiences and confronts important social issues head on.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

NRI (NON REQUIRED INDIAN)

When: Saturday September 17

Where: Backyard Comedy Club, 231 Ca­mbridge Heath Road, London E2 0EL

What: Stand-up show performed by London-based Indian comedian Ankit Grover, tackling a wide array of relatable subjects and his life as an NRI.

www.backyardcomedyclub.co.uk

NIMESH PATEL

When: Monday September 19

Where: The Comedy Store, 1a Oxendon Street, London SW1Y 4EE

What: Rising American comedy star Nimesh Patel performs a one-night only show in London and will deliver his unique brand of stand-up humour.

london.thecomedystore.co.uk

CLASSES

FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES

When: Wednesdays August 31 and Thursdays August 25

Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE

What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first come first serve basis.

www.eventbrite.com

BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS

When: Saturday August 27

Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY

What: Fun Bollywood dance class foc­u­sing on movement and mindfulness.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday September 10

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of Indian dishes, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour. Check website for further cooking courses.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com