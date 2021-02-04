Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu set to roll in Lucknow

By: Mohnish Singh







Last seen in Emmay Entertainment and T-Series Films’ Marjaavaan (2019), Sidharth Malhotra recently announced his next Mission Majnu, a film on India’s most ambitious covert operation in Pakistan, which took place in the 70s.

The latest update on Mission Majnu indicates that it is set to hit the shooting floors in Lucknow this month. An Indian publication reports that the makers have planned a 45-day long schedule in Lucknow, which begins on 12th February.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, Mission Majnu marks the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi. The thriller also launches popular Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna in Hindi cinema.







Sharing his excitement about playing a RAW agent in the film, Sidharth Malhotra had earlier said, “Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrate the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone.”

Talking about her debut in Bollywood, Rashmika Mandanna had said, “I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor, it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences.”

