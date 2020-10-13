Sidharth Malhotra to star in Ronnie Screwvala’s next

Sidharth Malhotra, who ended his dry spell at the box-office with hit romantic action film Marjaavaan (2019), has a new project under his belt. According to reports, the young actor has been roped in to headline the next production offering of well-known film producer Ronnie Screwvala.







Though nothing much is known about the upcoming project at the movement, a source in the know reveals that it will be an action espionage thriller set to be mounted on a huge scale. The actor will play a RAW agent in the untitled project.

“Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP has been planning an action film for some time now. It is an espionage thriller which will be mounted on a big scale. They wanted a young actor to play the lead and offered it to Sidharth. He liked the script and agreed to be part of the project. The film is a well conceptualised spy thriller with several stunts and action sequences in it,” the source told a publication.

The source further added, “After Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) worked wonders for the banner, the team was working on this film’s pre-production, which revolves around the India-Pakistan cross border relationship. Sidharth will play a RAW agent in Pakistan.”







Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is waiting for the release of his next film Shershaah, which has faced quite a delay in production. The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra who martyred during the Kargil War with Pakistan. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film.

Malhotra is also gearing up to kick-start the first shooting schedule of his untitled murder-mystery with T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The film is an official remake of Tamil hit Thadam (2019), and will be directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.












