Sidharth Malhotra bags a new film

Popular Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is on a roll. While he already has several exciting projects at various stages of development currently, he has reportedly signed a new film, set to be produced by Amar Butala.







Amar Butala, who is the ex-COO of Salman Khan Films, is turning an independent producer. He has roped in Sidharth Malhotra to play the lead role in his maiden project, which we hear is based on a true event. The film will be directed by ad-filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Amar Butala. It is expected to begin production in 2021.

When Bagchi was contacted, he confirmed the news to a publication but said that he would talk more only after bringing Butala in the loop. Butala, however, chose not to divulge any detail at this moment.

Talking about Amar Butala, he has earlier worked with UTV Motion Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures. He then went on to join Salman Khan Films as COO and produced such films as Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Hero (2015), and Tubelight (2017) for the production house.







After quitting SKF, he joined Fox Star Studios in October 2017. But after the exit of CEO Vijay Singh in March earlier this year, Butala also left the organisation. Sources reveal that he has now turned independent producer.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is currently waiting for the release of his next film Shershaah. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is a biographical drama based on the life of Kargil martyr Vikram Batra. Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

The actor will soon commence the first shooting schedule of a new film with T-Series. The project is an official remake of superhit Tamil thriller Thadam (2019). Interestingly, Shershaah and the official remake of Thadam both films star Malhotra in a double role.







Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.





