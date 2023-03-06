Website Logo
  • Monday, March 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Sidharth expresses heartfelt wishes to fans for first time since wedding with Kiara

On the work front, he will be seen next in Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

By: Mohnish Singh

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now a power couple in Bollywood. They became the most popular Indian celebrity couple on Instagram, amassing over 30 million likes. Ever since their wedding broke the internet, the power couple has been on an incomputable rise!

Sidharth Malhotra has expressed his heartfelt wishes to fans and well-wishers for the first time since the wedding. He said, “The fans make us, and the love you all have blessed us with makes it special. Kiara and I are overwhelmed with emotions as we take this next step. We seek your continued blessings and love and look forward to entertaining you.”

The couple’s sacred union has been a special one for the fans. Social media has been abuzz with love and support for the couple as fans welcome them with open arms. The smitten actor continued, “My journey of 10 years in Bollywood has been possible because of them, and now, as I embark on this new personal journey with Kiara, we hope to have your love and blessings.” signs off Sidharth.

In his decade-long journey in Bollywood, from the sweet, chocolatey boy in Student of The Year, to the sharp and serious spy in Mission Majnu, the audience has accepted each role with all their hearts.

The Shershah actor is considered an ‘Asli Hero’ by his fans, both off and on screen.

His personality and conduct have made the youth aspire to be like him.

On the work front, he will be seen next in Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Manisha celebrates Holi with family and close friends in Nepal
Entertainment
Jacqueline pens a heartfelt note as she drops glimpse of her Oscar-nominated song from Tell…
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan injured while filming for Project K in Hyderabad
Entertainment
Nobody can replace Kareena in Jab We Met sequel, says Shahid Kapoor
Entertainment
It’s an exciting time for female artists in cinema: Huma
Entertainment
Shraddha keeps her promise by celebrating her birthday with media in a special way
Entertainment
Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha strikes a cord with audience months after release
Entertainment
Deepika set to present award at the Oscars 2023
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao’s Sri to debut in September
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee opens up about a ‘passing suicidal thought’ during depressive period 
Entertainment
Tigerians hail superstar on his birthday- #NoOneLikeTiger trends on social media platforms
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW