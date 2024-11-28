‘Incredible honour’: Sidhant Gupta on playing Nehru in ‘Freedom At Midnight’

By: Asjad Nazir

A TALENTED cast has come together for the newly premiered series Freedom At Midnight.

This epic political drama vividly brings to life the pivotal events leading to India’s independence. Sidhant Gupta stars as India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, weaving stories of key moments and personalities that shaped the nation’s history.

Eastern Eye spoke with the exceptionally talented actor about the TV adaptation of the celebrated literary work, the challenges of playing such an iconic role, and his acting journey.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

I’m grateful to be discovering my own unique path in this city. My focus is on developing my own language and understanding my personal reasons for acting. It’s about being as authentic and real as possible. For me, the journey has been more about finding this authenticity than simply completing projects.

How does your role in Freedom at Midnight compare to others you’ve done?

This role is different. I portray India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The period setting creates a distinct world and atmosphere. Exploring this crucial chapter in history and embodying such a profound figure has been an incredible honour.

What was the biggest challenge of playing a real-life historical figure?

Understanding what drives someone to dedicate their entire life to a mission as monumental as achieving freedom for their country was the most challenging part for me.

Nehru had everything – wealth, education, privilege – but he chose to join the freedom movement alongside figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. As an actor, I tried to deeply understand what was going on inside his head.

What was the key challenge of playing this role?

The main challenge was capturing Nehru’s immense love for his country – a love so strong it drove him to sacrifice everything. It’s difficult to fully grasp but can certainly be felt. I hope watching the series allows you to connect with and appreciate the essence of a person whose legacy deserves immense respect.

Did you learn anything new while working on Freedom at Midnight? Absolutely. Everything felt new because it’s such a different world, and every aspect of it was a learning experience.

What do you think the audience’s reaction will be to the show?

I believe the entire country will watch the show. I’m optimistic, but I’m also curious to see how audiences react once they experience it.

If you could have played any other historical figure besides Nehru, who would it be?

I can’t think of anyone else. I’ve developed a deep attachment to Jawaharlal Nehru, and playing him felt natural.

What inspires you to keep going as an actor?

That’s a deep question. My inspiration comes from exploring human emotions and understanding life through my characters. Acting allows me to share, reflect, and connect with others in meaningful ways. It’s a process of discovery and giving.

Why should people tune into the show?

There are three reasons. First, it’s vital to understand our history. By coming to terms with the past, we can shape a better future. This series helps us see what truly happened and why it matters. Second, it’s important to form our own opinions. Before this project, my understanding of these historical figures came from others’ interpretations. Working on this show allowed me to develop my own perspective.

What is the third reason?

Finally, the show offers a chance to reconnect with historical figures who are no longer with us. Through authentic portrayals and storytelling, we can truly connect with their lives and legacies. Freedom At Midnight is filled with truth and depth, and I believe it beautifully captures these aspects.