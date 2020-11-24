Siddhant Chaturvedi on Bunty Aur Babli 2: I can’t wait to con everybody

Murtuza Iqbal







Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with the film Gully Boy. His portrayal of MC Sher grabbed everyone’s attention and Siddhant also won many awards for his performance in the film.

The actor currently has many interesting projects lined-up and one of them is Bunty Aur Babli 2 which also stars Sharvari Wagh, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan. Recently, while talking to Mumbai Mirror, Siddhant spoke about the film.

He stated, “It’s been around 15 years since the original and a lot has changed since. A family entertainer, it is about aspirations and corruption and appeals to all age groups. I can’t wait to con everybody.” Reportedly, The actor has five disguises in the film and a lot of prosthetics has been used for it.







Apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant has Shakun Batra’s next in his kitty which also stars Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. While talking about his co-star Deepika, the actor told the tabloid, “She submits herself completely and makes the character believable. I am living out my dream in every possible way.”

Siddhant will also be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in PhoneBhoot, and the actor says that it’s a hilarious script. He said, “It’s a hilarious script; we had a blast during the readings, there’s going to be some solid jugalbandi between the three of us. We want it to be the next pop culture.”

PhoneBhoot is a horror-comedy, but Siddhant is all set to star in an action film as well. The actor stated, “I’ve trained in mixed martial arts and taekwondo and it’s difficult holding back from sharing the training videos. The film was supposed to be announced before the pandemic; hopefully, you’ll hear of it soon.”











