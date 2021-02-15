Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan team up for Yudhra

By Murtuza Iqbal







In 2021, many films have been announced, and now, here’s one more. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan will be seen together in a movie titled Yudhra which will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment) and directed by Ravi Udyawar.

Farhan took to Instagram to make an announcement about the film. He posted a teaser of the film and captioned it as, "Yudhra Announcement Karne sabka game over, aa raha hai #Yudhra. Releasing, summer 2022. @siddhantchaturvedi @malavikamohanan_ @raghavjuyal @raviudyawar @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @kassimjagmagia @shridhar_raghavan @ravibasrur @vishalrr @zeemusiccompany #AkshatGhildial #aafilmsindia."





The makers have also shared a couple of posters of the film.

Yudhra looks like a romantic-action thriller, and both, Siddhant and Malavika are looking super stylish in the teaser.

Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 release Gully Boy and impressed everyone with his performance in it. The actor has movies like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shakun Batra’s next and Phone Bhoot lined-up.

Meanwhile, Malavika has been doing movies down South, but she is known for her performance in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. The actress was last seen in Vijay starrer Master.

It will surely be interesting to watch the fresh pairing of Siddhant and Malavika on the big screen.






