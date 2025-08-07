Shwetha Menon fights back in court after being booked for alleged obscene content in movies ahead of Malayalam actors’ body elections

Highlights:
- FIR filed against Shwetha Menon for alleged obscene roles and ads under IT and Immoral Traffic Acts.
- Complaint filed by activist Martin Menachery, citing her past films and a condom ad.
- Menon calls the case baseless, claims it was filed to sabotage her presidential run.
- Kerala High Court stays proceedings, questions legality of the FIR procedure.
Malayalam actor Shwetha Menon is at the centre of a legal storm after an FIR was registered against her for allegedly performing in films and advertisements containing vulgar content. The case comes just as Menon is contesting to become the first woman president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), raising questions about its timing and motive.
FIR against Shwetha Menon sparks debate on artistic freedom in Malayalam cinemaInstagram/shwetha_menon
What are the charges against Shwetha Menon?
The FIR, registered by the Ernakulam Central Police, cites Sections 67A of the Information Technology Act and Sections 3 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. It accuses Menon of acting in films and ads with sexually explicit visuals that were allegedly circulated online to gain financial profit.
The complaint, filed by social activist Martin Menachery, specifically refers to her performances in Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Kalimannu, and a condom advertisement. According to the complainant, these works were misused to upload content on adult websites and social media for commercial benefit.
Shwetha Menon challenges obscenity FIR, says scenes were cleared by censor boardPinklungi
Why has the Kerala High Court intervened?
On Thursday, the Kerala High Court issued a stay on further proceedings in the case. Justice VG Arun stated that procedural safeguards under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) may not have been followed before forwarding the complaint to the police. The court has asked the concerned magistrate to clarify whether proper procedure, including preliminary inquiry and police reporting, was observed.
Shwetha Menon’s legal team argued that the FIR was filed in haste and without substantial evidence. In her petition, Menon claimed that the allegations are "absurd and unfounded," adding that all films mentioned in the complaint were certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and lawfully released.
Actor Shwetha Menon seeks to quash case over 'indecent' film contentInstagram/shwetha_menon
Is this linked to her AMMA presidential campaign?
The timing of the FIR has sparked widespread speculation within the Malayalam film industry. Menon is currently one of the leading contenders for the president’s post at Malayalam actors’ film body elections, an election set for 15 August. Several other nominees, including Jagadeesh, have withdrawn, leaving Menon as a strong frontrunner.
Her petition notes that the complaint was filed on the very last day for nomination withdrawals, suggesting a possible attempt to derail her candidacy. Supporters within the industry, including actors Maala Parvathi and Raveendran, have voiced concerns that the case is politically motivated.
If elected, Shwetha Menon would become AMMA’s first female president in its 31-year history. The post became vacant after actor Mohanlal stepped down following controversies highlighted by the Justice Hema Committee Report on internal industry practices.
Shwetha Menon faces obscenity case, claims it’s a witch-hunt by actors’ bodyInstagram/shwetha_menon
Who is Shwetha Menon and why is this case controversial?
Shwetha Menon is a two-time Kerala State Film Award-winning actor known for her bold roles in Malayalam cinema. She has also appeared in Bollywood films such as Asoka and Bandhan and was a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam in 2018. Her recent Malayalam film Jankar was released in July, and she will next be seen in the action-thriller Karam.
Menon has denied any involvement in operating adult websites or profiting from the alleged circulation of film clips. Her lawyers argue that the case is a smear campaign intended to tarnish her public image and influence the election outcome.
Shwetha Menon during her modelling daysPinterest
With the High Court stay in place and a hearing pending, the controversy has not only stirred debate about artistic freedom and censorship but also highlighted the deep factionalism in Kerala's film industry.