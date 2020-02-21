Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: This Ayushmann and Jeetu starrer surely deserves a watch

Last year, we saw Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a mainstream film starring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The film spoke about homosexuality and how it is difficult for a family to accept their daughter’s sexuality. Though it was a very well made film, ELKDTAL unfortunately, failed to make a mark at the box office.

Now, this year, we have Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a rom-com that showcases how a family reacts when they come to know about their son’s relationship with a man. With Ayushmann Khurrana leading the cast we surely had high expectations from the film. So, does the film live up to the expectations? Well, partly yes.

SMZS is about Kartik (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Aman (Jeetu) who are staying in Delhi and they are a gay couple. Thanks to one incident in Delhi, they decide to go to Allahabad to attend Aman’s cousin’s wedding. Things take a turn when Aman’s father comes to know about his relationship with Kartik. How the family reacts and how Kartik and Aman fight for their love, takes the story forward…

The movie is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The screenplay of the film is damn good in the first half. There are some genuinely hilarious scenes before the interval and also some scenes that wonderfully talk about homosexuality. However, things get ruined in the second half. The movie goes away from the track and some other sub-plots start taking place. Coming towards the climax Kewalya realises that he needs to come to the point and the film gets back on the track in the last 15-20 minutes.

Talking about performances, Jeetu (Jitendra Kumar) steals the show here. He has given a fantastic performance. Ayushmann Khurrana is good in his part and impresses us as usual. Maanvi Gagroo has done a great job and Neena Gupta leaves a mark with her performance. Debutante Pankhuri Awasthy is good in her part. While most of the actors impress us, it is Gajraj Rao and Manu Rishi Chaddha’s performance that fails to leave a mark. Both the actors have gone over the top.

The music of the film is quite good. From Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho to Ooh La La, all the songs are wonderfully composed and sung.

Overall, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had the potential to be better. But well, it surely deserves a watch because it discusses very important topics, Homosexuality, and acceptance.

Ratings: 3/5

