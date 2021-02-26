Shruti Haasan: I am a big fan of streaming platforms

By: Mohnish Singh







Shruti Haasan is presently basking in the runaway success of her latest film Krack (2021). Also starring Telugu superstar Ravi Teja in the lead role, the film entered cinemas on January 9 and set the box-office on fire in spite of the fact that many cinemagoers are still giving theatres a wide berth due to the ongoing pandemic.

Reacting to the huge success of the film, Haasan says, “It was unbelievable and unparalleled how Telugu audiences showed up for Krack. It speaks highly of their love and loyalty towards Telugu cinema. We are thankful and how wonderful for the movie business, theatres, and distributors. Everyone was nervous but with the release, there was all-around good energy for everyone in the industry and the audiences.”

The actress is on cloud after signing on to topline Prashanth Neel’s next directorial Salaar opposite none other than Prabhas. She is also kicked about her upcoming streaming show for Amazon Prime Video. It is inspired by author Ravi Subramanian’s bestseller The Bestseller She Wrote.







Commenting on the never-ending debate about theatres VS digital media platforms, Haasan says, “Some films are made for theatre, like Avengers, but I am also a big fan of streaming platforms as it gives me access to all kinds of content from across the world. OTT brings entertainment to people in a more accessible way. Eventually, what I have seen is OTT gives films a second lease of life. I have discovered so many gems on OTT, a while after they released in theatres. And then, there are stories that are meant only for OTT, which cannot be played in a theatre for a number of reasons. I understand both sides as I know the benefits of both.”

