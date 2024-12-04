  • Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care hosts Mission Africa Gala 2024

Inspired by the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji and guided by Pujya Gurudevshri, SRLC operates through a 10-fold Benevolent Care Programme

Atmarpit Nemiji (L) and Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

By: Eastern Eye Staff

THE Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC) hosted the Mission Africa Gala 2024 in London.

The event, which showcased the impact of SRLC’s initiatives across 16 African nations, was attended by over 200 philanthropists, thought leaders, and changemakers.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur and the visionary behind the movement’s global reach, graced the occasion with his presence.

Atmarpit Nemiji, Vice President of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, discussed the grassroots efforts of Mission Africa. These initiatives include adopting 55 schools in Makueni, Kenya, and providing over 30,000 meals to schoolchildren daily. Additionally, the mission has developed a water harvesting capacity of two million litres annually.

Audience 2He said, “Mission Africa was not born out of pity but love—love that transcends boundaries and empowers humanity. Love that transcends memories, love that transcends geographies, love that feels that every human being deserves an opportunity, deserves dignity.”

Amu Shah, chairman of the Advisory Board of SRLC Mission Africa and Atmarpit Mansiji, head of Paediatrics at Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Centre also spoke at the event.

The event raised funds to support Mission Africa’s programmes. It also featured art and cultural activities, including the “Brushed by Dreams” exhibition showcasing paintings by African children, a water walk, and uji tasting. Performances by mentalist Marc Spelmann and the Gold Vocal Collective were also part of the programme.

Koolesh Shah, founder and chairman of London Town Group of Companies, emphasised the importance of action, stating that Africa needs both love and meaningful contributions. He described the gala as a powerful call to action.

Sam Tully, Visiting Fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School, highlighted how the event represented a union of spirituality and impactful philanthropy.

The Gold Vocal Collective
Performance by the Gold Vocal Collective.

Mahesh Liloriya, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships at Asian Media Group, observed that the gala deeply resonated with attendees, demonstrating the strength of community-driven initiatives for humanity.

Reflecting on the essence of charity, Prof Atul K. Shah, PhD FCA, noted that it not only benefits others but also enhances one’s own sense of purpose and meaning in life.

Inspired by the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji and guided by Pujya Gurudevshri, SRLC operates through a 10-fold Benevolent Care Programme, addressing critical needs in healthcare, education, and community upliftment.

With 206 global centres and over 21 million lives impacted, SRLC supports marginalised communities worldwide.

Through Mission Africa, it addresses hunger, poverty, and unemployment in 16 African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

According to a statement, proceeds from the event will directly support SRLC Mission Africa’s groundbreaking initiatives.

