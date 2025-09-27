Skip to content
Indian culture remains supreme in the world, incomparable in its values, says Pujya Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj

Seven-day Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Mahotsav begins in London
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaSep 27, 2025

The sacred seven-day Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Mahotsav opened in London on Wednesday (24), coinciding with the auspicious festival of Navratri. The event, which runs until September 30 at Harrow Leisure Centre’s Byron Hall, is being led by revered saint and spiritual teacher Pujya Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj, founder of the Gauri Gopal Ashram, Vrindavan. The Mahotsav is being hosted under the guidance of HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji and organised by International Siddhashram UK.

The inaugural day began with a vibrant Pothi Yatra (sacred scripture procession), as devotees welcomed Maharajshri in the holy presence of Guruji. Hundreds of followers, including Sant Shri Jentibapa from Gujarat, joined in the procession.

Teachings from the Katha

In his opening discourse, Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj underlined the timeless relevance of Indian traditions, saying that “Indian culture remains supreme even today, beyond comparison.” He urged parents to nurture values and discipline in their children, adding that the Bhagwat was the path to finding true meaning in life.

Among his key reflections, he observed:

  • “Life without the Bhagwat is tasteless. When a soul loses its way, the only remedy is to listen to the Katha.”
  • “Ravana was not slain by anyone else—his own unchecked desires led to his downfall. Likewise, our weaknesses can destroy us if left unconquered.”
  • “True love is not about possession but surrender. Only when the mind is immersed in God can divine realisation be attained.”

Maharajshri also praised Guruji’s mission to keep Sanatan Dharma alive outside India, calling him “a living bridge connecting culture, community and saints.”

Guruji’s message

Following the rituals, Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji expressed deep gratitude for Maharajshri’s presence in London, describing it as bringing “the divine fragrance of Vrindavan” to British soil. Highlighting Maharajshri’s charitable initiatives in Vrindavan through Shri Gau Gauri Gopal Seva Sanstha, Guruji said, “At a time when the world rushes towards materialism, his blessings are like ambrosia for our lives.”

This year’s Mahotsav is dedicated to supporting Shri Gau Gauri Gopal Seva Sanstha, Vrindavan, known for its humanitarian work, and also marks the 60th anniversary of the London Borough of Harrow Council, with an emphasis on harmony, social welfare and cultural celebration.

