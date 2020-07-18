Shops, schools to reopen as government lifts lockdown in parts of Leicestershire

LOCAL lockdown restrictions have been lifted in some parts of Leicestershire, with areas outside of Leicester City and the borough of Oadby and Wigston returning to national norms from Saturday (18).

Following an expert review, authorities said restrictions will have to continue till July 24 only in Leicester city, and Oadby and Wigston, where “prevalence of the virus is higher”.

As part of the easing, non-essential shops, bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen in Leicester – except the protected areas – from Saturday. In the excluded zones, they will remain closed until a review on August 1.

Schools and childcare facilities in the Leicester area will also reopen in line with national restrictions. However, in the excluded zones, they will have to wait till July 24.

The health department added that shielding advice will remain in place for the entire area of Leicester, including where restrictions had been eased.

It noted that the seven-day infection rate per 100,000 people and percentage of people testing positive had dropped in the region, but remained above the national average.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I know the past two weeks have been difficult for those living in and around Leicester, especially those who have been shielding for so many weeks.

While we are not yet in a position to lift all the restrictions in place, we are now able to take cautious steps to allow areas outside of Leicester City and the Borough of Oadby and Wigston to fall in step with national guidelines.”

He acknowledged that the situation will be “frustrating” for people in areas that remained under lockdown.

“I am determined to be straight with you all — we will ease restrictions as soon as the data shows that it is safe to do so,” he said, thanking the people of Leicester for “taking this pandemic seriously” and the “huge local effort to keep the virus at bay”.