Shooting of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush starts today - EasternEye
Prabhas (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images), Saif Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prabhas (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images), Saif Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



In August 2020, it was announced that Prabhas will be teaming up with director Om Raut for a movie titled Adipurush. Later, it was announced that Saif Ali Khan will be seen as an antagonist in the film.

Today, the shooting of the film kickstarts, and Prabhas took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. He posted, “#Adipurush aarambh. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.”

 



View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)



A few days ago, the motion capture of the film had begun, and director Om Raut had posted, “Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush @actorprabhas #SaifAliKhan #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 



A post shared by Om Raut (@omraut)

In Adipurush, Prabhas will be portraying the character of Lord Ram, and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Raavan. Well, the makers have not yet announced which actress will be seen as Sita in the film.

Earlier, there were reports that Anushka Sharma will be seen in the film, and she will start shooting for the movie in May. However, later there were reports that Kriti Sanon has been roped in to star as Sita in the movie. However, the makers have not yet officially announced which actress will be seen as the female lead in the movie.

Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022. While announcing the release date, Prabhas had posted, “#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022 #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)










