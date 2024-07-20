Shiwani Chakraborty: ‘I’ve been my own competition’

Self-made star Shiwani Chakraborty speaks about her acting success and new TV series

Shiwani Chakraborty

By: Asjad Nazir

Small town girl Shiwani Chakraborty has been lighting up television from a very young age.

The acclaimed actress has followed up winning performances in hit dramas like Nimki Mukhiya and Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar with newly premiered serial Maati Se Bandhi Dor. She has taken on a challenging role in the rural drama revolving around family, responsibility and battling unexpected challenges.

The self-made star from Nashik, who has made a mark in Mumbai, has embraced her new role, and is enjoying being part of a top TV show delighting audiences globally. Eastern Eye caught up with the fan favourite to discuss her journey, new drama serial, dream roles, inspirations and what she would love to master.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

Everyone has their own journey and something to share, whether they are struggling or established. I just consider myself lucky, as an actor and feel fortunate that I chose a career that has blessed me with such an interesting journey. I have faced highs, lows and struggles, from being that aspiring model from Nashik, who wanted to become a choreographer to carving out an acting career in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

How has that felt?

I have felt proud of what I have achieved. Not everyone can be Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, or Amitabh Bachchan. I have been my own competition, and on my own journey. I come from a very normal small town. I am representing that town in a big city and working hard to move forward. After so much struggle, I am happy with my journey, and proudly an actor, making my family proud.

Which project has been closest to your heart?

Dancing was my first passion, so I loved being part of Boogie Woogie. I was very young at the time, but that show enabled me to show off my dancing skills. As an actor, it was Nimki Mukhiya. I have done various roles, but that one became a brand and gained me recognition.

What did you like about your new show Maati Se Bandhi Dor?

My present show is so authentic and has a very real village setting. I have tried to bring a touch of that reality into my character Kaveri, who is deeply connected to her roots. It’s so real that I always feel like I’m not on set, but actually in a village with that family. The bond between the family is also very real, which makes the emotions authentic. The direction and creative team have created something special.

Tell us about your character.

My character Kaveri is the eldest daughter of the family. She has many layers that will be revealed over time. People are getting to know my character. She is a bit blunt, mischievous, and carrying past secrets. In the coming episodes, people will understand what she is really like and feel her inner power.

How do you approach new characters?

You have to keep the essence of your character in mind. In Nimki, my character was shown as a little greedy, chirpy and comical. For that, I had to focus on body language and needed a strong grasp on her accent. Our entire creative team, including the designers, work on the character, but the actor needs to enhance it. So, I always have that approach of enhancing my character. I give suggestions and have discussions with the creative team on all aspects of a character.

Tell us more about the character’s striking look in the show?

For me, it’s not about her outfits, actions, looks or how attractive she is. The way the character carries herself in a relatable way is most important. The audience should understand her even if she is standing there silently, through her body language and expressions. Its more about forming that human connection than how she looks.

What do you enjoy watching?

I enjoy realistic shows, movies, and web series, flawlessly performed by actors. Sometimes, south Indian movies are a treat, but the stories should not be boring. Is there a dream role you would love to play in the future? I would love to do something hardcore negative. Not dramatic but a negative character that is simple, yet impactful. I would love to play a dancer, who is the main focus and has her own journey. I have always admired the title character of the show Anupama.

What inspires you as an actress?

I am most inspired by patience because as an actor you have to deal with ups, downs, struggles, and the unexpected. An actor’s life is hectic, having to balance between your normal and professional life. You have to make sacrifices and keep remembering the show must go on. So, the work also really inspires me a lot.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

Swimming. I do regret not having learned it. Other than that, there are many forms of dancing, but belly dancing is something I want to learn.

Why should we tune into your show?

I think my very rooted show portrays relationships, duties, and responsibilities authentically. It shows how a woman holds herself together in both families. The show puts across inspiring messages of doing your best and learning how to deal with every situation, even if you have limited resources.

Instagram: @shiwani_ Chakraborty