Shivangi Joshi on portraying dual role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It is not easy to essay a double role in a show simply because television shows as opposed to film run for a longer period of time and shooting for two different characters on a regular basis is unquestionably a daunting task. However, popular television actress Shivangi Joshi is excited to have taken the challenge.

After a hiatus of three months in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Star Plus’ successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) resumed production a couple of weeks ago. The makers have introduced several twists and turns in the post-COVID-19 storyline of the show. In the new storyline, Shivangi Joshi is seen in a double role as Naira and Tina. The actress says “any challenge is welcomed.”

“This is the first time I am playing a double role and I am really enjoying it. The experience was thrilling, as depicting two characters, totally opposite of each other, requires composition and a clear mindset,” says Joshi.

The actress goes on to add that though it was not easy to portray a double role, especially during the ongoing pandemic, she is happy with the kind of response she is receiving from her fans. “I resumed shoot after three-and-a-half months and gave my first shot, not as Naira but Tina. The situation was not easy and conditions were not normal. There has been a sense of fear in each one of us. It was a difficult one for me too, but I am happy that the results are good and people are liking it and appreciating both the characters,” she adds.

Shivangi Joshi is overjoyed after resuming work and meeting her co-stars after such a long gap. “Fantastic is the word. This has been the longest time I was away from the camera, so, right now I am enjoying every minute of it. When I met my co-actors it was like, each one of us had a million things to share and discuss, talk and hug but, of course, we could not. Plus, limited people were shooting in a protected environment. So, we had to adjust to the new norms of greeting each other,” she says in conclusion.