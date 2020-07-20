Shivangi Joshi on portraying dual role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It is not easy to essay a double role in a show simply because television shows as opposed to film run for a longer period of time and shooting for two different characters on a regular basis is unquestionably a daunting task. However, popular television actress Shivangi Joshi is excited to have taken the challenge.
After a hiatus of three months in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Star Plus’ successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) resumed production a couple of weeks ago. The makers have introduced several twists and turns in the post-COVID-19 storyline of the show. In the new storyline, Shivangi Joshi is seen in a double role as Naira and Tina. The actress says “any challenge is welcomed.”
View this post on Instagram
“This is the first time I am playing a double role and I am really enjoying it. The experience was thrilling, as depicting two characters, totally opposite of each other, requires composition and a clear mindset,” says Joshi.
The actress goes on to add that though it was not easy to portray a double role, especially during the ongoing pandemic, she is happy with the kind of response she is receiving from her fans. “I resumed shoot after three-and-a-half months and gave my first shot, not as Naira but Tina. The situation was not easy and conditions were not normal. There has been a sense of fear in each one of us. It was a difficult one for me too, but I am happy that the results are good and people are liking it and appreciating both the characters,” she adds.
View this post on Instagram
Shivangi Joshi is overjoyed after resuming work and meeting her co-stars after such a long gap. “Fantastic is the word. This has been the longest time I was away from the camera, so, right now I am enjoying every minute of it. When I met my co-actors it was like, each one of us had a million things to share and discuss, talk and hug but, of course, we could not. Plus, limited people were shooting in a protected environment. So, we had to adjust to the new norms of greeting each other,” she says in conclusion.