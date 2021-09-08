Shiddat: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina’s film to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Radhika Madan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

There were reports that Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, and Mohit Raina starrer Shiddat will get a direct-to-digital release. Now, it has been confirmed that the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

The streaming platform took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “Watch Kartika & Jaggi take over the world with their Shiddat wala pyaar. #ShiddatTrailer13thSeptember #Shiddat releasing on 1st October on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

Watch Kartika & Jaggi take over the world with their Shiddat wala pyaar.#ShiddatTrailer13thSeptember#Shiddat releasing on 1st October on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/Yhlsqo1FhL — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 8, 2021

Shiddat is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under their respective banners T-Series and Maddock Films.

The movie will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 1st October 2021, and the trailer will be released on 13th September.

Shiddat will mark Kunal Deshmukh’s directorial comeback after a gap of seven years. His last release was Emraan Hashmi starrer Raja Natwarlal. All his previous films featured Emraan in the lead role, and Shiddat will be Kunal’s first film without Hashmi.

Meanwhile, many films like Bhoot Police, Maestro (Telugu), and Annabelle Sethupathi (Tamil) are scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar in the coming weeks.

Bhoot Police will premiere on 10th September 2021, and Maestro and Annabelle Sethupathi will start streaming from 17th September.