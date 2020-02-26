Malala after meeting Greta: “She’s the only friend I’d skip school for”

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg met each other at Oxford, the UK on Tuesday (25).

Their photos, later shared by them on twitter, went viral on social media platforms.

Malala posted the photo on twitter with the caption “She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. Greta later re-tweeted the post.

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

Thunberg put the photos on Instagram and Twitter with the caption: “So… today I met my role model. What else can I say? @malala”.

The photos of the two “sheroes” started many conversations online and many said that the two of them were role models for many.

Swedish activist Greta was in the UK to join a school strike in Bristol on Friday.

She was reportedly considered for Nobel prize last year.

Malala, now aged 22, is a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate who won the prize in 2014.

She now lives in the UK.