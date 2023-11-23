Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur’s daughter gears up for acting debut

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial Masoom: The Next Generation.

Shekhar Kapur (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress Suchitra Krishnamoorti’s daughter, Kaveri Kapur, is gearing up to make her acting debut.

If reports are to be believed, Kaveri has already kick-started her preparations to set foot in Bollywood.

For those not in the know, Shekhar’s daughter is already proficient as both a singer-songwriter and a collaborator with leading global producers.

She is currently advancing her musical expertise at the Berklee School of Music in Boston.

Shekhar, who is the jury head for the international competition at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), pleasantly surprised his fans during the festival’s opening red carpet which he attended with his daughter.

However, the filmmaker has been very discreet about her joining Bollywood.

Spilling some beans, an industry source told a publication, “She has been in discussions for a significant role that could serve as her launchpad in the fiercely competitive realm of Hindi cinema.”

The source further added, “Kaveri has been attending workshops and heavily prepping for her character. A big film announcement is underway. Let’s watch and watch out for this talented newcomer.”

Shekhar, who is best known for such films as Masoom, Mr India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, and What’s Love Got To Do With It to name just a few, is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial Masoom: The Next Generation.

The film is a sequel to his 1983 cult classic Masoom, which featured Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles along with Tanuja, Supriya Pathak, and Saeed Jaffrey.

Azmi has been confirmed for a role in the sequel. Casting for other characters is currently underway.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Grammy winner Sam Slater on scoring music for ‘The Railway Men’
NEWS
Dia Mirza among 4 Indians in BBC 100 Women list
Bollywood News
Katrina Kaif on her 20 years journey
Bollywood News
Ranbir a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan: ‘Animal’ director
NEWS
I hope we all just get sillier: Vir Das on Emmy win
Bollywood News
‘Was depressed, had two heart attacks trying to make ‘Maximum City’: Anurag Kashyap
Hollywood News
Romesh Ranganathan reveals he was racially abused
NEWS
Remaining BTS members initiate military enlistment process
NEWS
AR Rahman on importance of film festivals
Bollywood News
Kartik Aaryan teams up with Karan Johar
NEWS
Documentary marking 10 years of BTS to premiere on Disney Plus
NEWS
Padma Lakshmi spotted with Kenya Barris
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW