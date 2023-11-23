Shekhar Kapur’s daughter gears up for acting debut

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial Masoom: The Next Generation.

Shekhar Kapur (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress Suchitra Krishnamoorti’s daughter, Kaveri Kapur, is gearing up to make her acting debut.

If reports are to be believed, Kaveri has already kick-started her preparations to set foot in Bollywood.

For those not in the know, Shekhar’s daughter is already proficient as both a singer-songwriter and a collaborator with leading global producers.

She is currently advancing her musical expertise at the Berklee School of Music in Boston.

Shekhar, who is the jury head for the international competition at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), pleasantly surprised his fans during the festival’s opening red carpet which he attended with his daughter.

However, the filmmaker has been very discreet about her joining Bollywood.

Spilling some beans, an industry source told a publication, “She has been in discussions for a significant role that could serve as her launchpad in the fiercely competitive realm of Hindi cinema.”

The source further added, “Kaveri has been attending workshops and heavily prepping for her character. A big film announcement is underway. Let’s watch and watch out for this talented newcomer.”

Shekhar, who is best known for such films as Masoom, Mr India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, and What’s Love Got To Do With It to name just a few, is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial Masoom: The Next Generation.

The film is a sequel to his 1983 cult classic Masoom, which featured Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles along with Tanuja, Supriya Pathak, and Saeed Jaffrey.

Azmi has been confirmed for a role in the sequel. Casting for other characters is currently underway.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.