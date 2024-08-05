  • Monday, August 05, 2024
Sheikh Hasina’s plane stops at Indian airbase en route to London: Report

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force.

Sheikh Hasina addresses the media on July 25 at a vandalised metro station in Mirpur, after the anti-quota protests. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

BANGLADESH prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday amid anti-government protests, landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, near New Delhi, while en route to London, PTI reported, quoting diplomatic sources.

Hasina arrived in India on a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force. It is unclear whether the same aircraft will take her to London or if she will switch planes.

Hasina is expected to meet her daughter Saima Wazed, based in Delhi and working as the World Health Organisation’s regional director for South-East Asia.

There is no official confirmation of Hasina’s stopover at Hindon. India provided safe passage through its airspace for Hasina’s aircraft following a request from Dhaka, sources told PTI.

Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely monitoring the developments in Dhaka. There has been no reaction from India regarding the events in Bangladesh.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh Army chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that Hasina has resigned and an interim government is assuming responsibilities.

“I’m taking all responsibility for the country. Please cooperate,” he said in a televised address.

The army chief said he met political leaders and informed them the army would take over responsibility for law and order.

More than 100 people have been killed in protests against the Hasina government in the past two days.

The student protests in Bangladesh began last month over a controversial job quota scheme and evolved into an anti-government movement.

The quota system reserved 30 per cent of civil service jobs for families of veterans who fought in the 1971 liberation war.

(With inputs from PTI)

