Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan calls on Swami Brahmaviharidas in Abu Dhabi

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, warmly hosted a meeting with Swami Brahmaviharidas, BAPS saints, and volunteers at his private palace in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, lasting an hour, delved into various significant international matters and current affairs, reflecting their shared values and highlighting the importance of fostering harmony, promoting tolerance, and advancing global peace.

Swami Brahmaviharidas expressed deep gratitude to His Highness (HH) on behalf of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and the BAPS organisation worldwide. He conveyed appreciation for His Highness’s personal encouragement and supervision of the development of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Impressed by the remarkable progress made in the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, His Highness remarked that the project is a result of divine grace and the dedication of volunteers.

He expressed a desire to remain updated on the Mandir’s advancements and said, “This project is very special, and its message of global harmony should not end here and now, it should not be limited to the civilizational carvings, but should spread across the world, across space and time.”

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, advisor to HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, members of the minister’s staff, and BAPS volunteers.