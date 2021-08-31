Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 438,560
Total Cases 32,768,880
Today's Fatalities 350
Today's Cases 30,941
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 438,560
Total Cases 32,768,880
Today's Fatalities 350
Today's Cases 30,941

Entertainment

Shefali Shah wraps up the shooting of Doctor G

Shefali Shah (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shefali Shah has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is Doctor G which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the movie and took to Instagram to inform everyone about it.

She posted, “Yet another journey comes to an end. No wrong it’s just the beginning of like minded people coming together, making friends, getting enriched by each and everyone’s contribution to make her and me come alive. Thank you to the beautiful team with amazingly talented, fun and chilled people. Will miss you’ll.”

Directed Anubhuti Kashyap, Shah plays the role of a senior doctor named Nandini in the film.

Talking about other projects of Shah, the veteran actress will be seen in movies like Jalsa, and Darlings. The former also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role, and the latter features Alia Bhatt as one of the leads.

Shefali also has a couple of web series lined up. She will be seen in Netflix’s Delhi Crime season two and Disney+ Hotstar’s Human.

Earlier this, month, the actress had wrapped up the shooting of Darlings. She had posted on Instagram, “Another wrap 🙁 Nothing prepares me for the good-byes 😔😔😔 #ShootWrap All the #Darlings, thank you for creating HER with me and I’ll miss you’ll sooooo much.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Seetimaarr trailer: This Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer looks like an entertaining film
Entertainment
Ardh: Rubina Dilaik’s debut film starts rolling; first look poster unveiled
Entertainment
Jyotika joins Instagram, gets more than a million followers in just a few hours
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone announces her second Hollywood film
Entertainment
Fresh details emerge on Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath
Entertainment
Juhi Chawla to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show Heeramandi
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Katrina jet off to Turkey to shoot Tiger 3
Entertainment
Netflix sets date for the premiere of Kota Factory 2
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor replaces Abhishek Bachchan in the remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Entertainment
Raveena Tandon plays a negative character in Manish Gupta’s next
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for Atlee’s next in September?
Entertainment
Annabelle Sethupathi trailer: Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu come together for a period…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bangladeshi, Pakistani achievers win Magsaysay Award
Seetimaarr trailer: This Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer looks like…
Food supply shortage and price rise will continue next year,…
Sri Lanka declares food emergency as forex crisis worsens
US troops’ stay in Pakistan temporary: Minister
Ardh: Rubina Dilaik’s debut film starts rolling; first look poster…