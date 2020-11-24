Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series

Murtuza Iqbal







Netflix’s series Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal was nominated at the International Emmy Awards in the category of Best Drama Series. The winners were announced yesterday, and Delhi Crime won the award.

Shefali Shah, who was watching the ceremony live, took to Instagram to share the video of the announcement. She captioned it as, “OMGGGGGGGGGGGG OMGGGGGGGGGGGG OMGGGGGGGGGGGG.”





After winning the award, the director of the series, Richie Mehta, in the virtual event stated, “I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that.”

Many Bollywood celebs took to social media to congratulate the Delhi Crime team.

Hrithik Roshan commented on Shah’s post, “Wow wow wow. Well deserved !!”







Dia Mirza tweeted, “Congratulations Team #DelhiCrime!!! So richly deserved. @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah_ @NetflixIndia @_AdilHussain @DenzilLSmith @RasikaDugal @rajeshtailang #Emmy2020.”

Aditi Rao Hydari posted, “Amazing! Amazing! Amazing! Congratulations to the team of #DelhiCrime for their much deserved win at the #Emmys2020, can’t wait to see season 2! @ShefaliShah_ @AdilHussain @RichieMehta @RasikaDugal @rajeshtailang.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, “#DelhiCrime winning big at the @iemmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians @netflix @NetflixIndia Hearty Congratulations Director @RichieMehta & the whole cast and crew.”

Apart from Delhi Crime, another Indian web series which was nominated at the International Emmy Awards was Four More Shots Please (Best Comedy Series). Even actor Arjun Mathur was nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Made in Heaven. However, unfortunately, Four More Shots Please and Arjun Mathur couldn’t win the award.





