Shefali Shah on her show Delhi Crime bagging Emmay Award

The Netflix show Delhi Crime (2019) received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences upon its premiere last year. The Richie Mehta-directed series, which is based on the aftermath of the horrific 2012 gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in Delhi, is grabbing headlines once again for winning the International Emmy for Best Drama Series.

Delhi Crime boasts of everything that it takes to be a memorable watch for the audience, from taut writing, deft direction, and, most importantly, top-notch performances from the entire cast. Though all actors do a terrific job with their roles, it is actress Shefali Shah’s powerful role as cop Vartika Chaturvedi which stands out of the rest.

Talking about the show, Shah says, "When you are doing something based on a real-life incident like that, there is a lot of responsibility. Sensitivity is required. So, it was not just a simple matter of acting or storytelling."







She goes on to add, “I do not know any other way of doing a show besides being completely consumed by it and the character. I remember when we attended the 2019 Sundance Film Festival where the show premiered, I heard a couple of people asking the organisers, ‘Is she the real cop who cracked the case?’ I felt that was a win.”

Talking about the exponential growth of streaming media platforms in India, Shah says, “The OTT platforms have completely opened up the horizon for everyone creative. We are finally seeing women-led projects. It is not about a hero or a heroine anymore, each character has importance. This allows you to explore and experiment. And the audience is also lapping it up! I am glad to be 47 in a time when age does not matter in the context of good content.”

