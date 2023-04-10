Website Logo
Shefali Shah: After watching Satya, Mira Nair said, ‘don’t know if you speak English’

Hard-hitting Roles: Shefali Shah (Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shefali Shah, who has several notable films to her credit, has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 30 years. She began her acting career in 1993 with a TV show called Campus before transitioning to films. However, it was Netflix’s 2019 streaming series Delhi Crime that made her a household name.

In 2001, Shefali played a pivotal role in Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Randeep Hooda, and Vijay Raaz among more.

Revealing how she landed the part, Shefali told a journalist, “This was just after Satya (1998). Mira Nair reached out to me and said ‘I don’t know whether you speak English,’ which meant that I had done my job in Satya.”

Shefali also spoke about how playing Ria was something she could relate to as a woman: “Like I said earlier, everyone’s gone through it. I remember walking into a crowded market and being touched inappropriately and feeling crap about it. And, never ever saying anything because I wouldn’t say it was guilt but it’s just…shameful. A lot of people think, did I do anything? You feel guilty, and shameful and you feel ‘bhool jao (forget it). Shove it under the carpet kind of thing’. Honestly, I don’t think I gave it so much thought that it’s an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me.”

Shefali played the role of Ria in Monsoon Wedding, who was abused as a child at the hands of her uncle Tej (played by Rajat Kapoor).

Eastern Eye

