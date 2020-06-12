Shashank Khaitan gives clarification about the fake casting call for Mr. Lele

Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan were all set to team up for a film titled Mr. Lele. It was said that the movie will star Bhumi Pednekar and Jahvi Kapoor as the female leads. However, after announcing the film, the makers decided to put it on a backburner.

But, the movie is back in the news as director Shashank Khaitan has posted a note on Instagram giving clarification about the fake casting call for the movie. He captioned the post as, “Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. Mr Lele is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe.”

The note reads, “URGENT – I have received many messages and emails from actors that someone, going by the name Nitesh Sharma Casting, is claiming to be a casting director for Dharma Productions and the film Mr. Lele. He is asking for money for auditions and other favours. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FALSE… No one by this name works for Dharma. Also we are not casting for Mr Lele, as the film is not happening at present.”

Well, Mr. Lele is Shashank and Varun’s second film that has been put on a backburner. The two were also going to collaborate for a film titled Ranbhoomi, but even that was shelved. When it was announced that Mr. Lele is currently not happening, Varun Dhawan’s fans were quite upset about it.

The actor currently has Coolie No. 1 in his kitty which was slated to release on 1st May 2020. However, it has been postponed due to the lockdown. Recently, a new poster of the film was launched in which Varun’s character was seen wearing a mask.

Varun has also signed Arun Khetarpal’s biopic which will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.