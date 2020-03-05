Sharvari opens up on her debut film Bunty Aur Babli 2

Yash Raj Films, one of the leading production houses in India, is set to launch yet another fresh face with their upcoming production venture, Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to their much-loved 2005 blockbuster, Bunty Aur Babli. We are talking about Sharvari, who is entering the filmdom with the much-awaited film, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The first shooting schedule of the film has been wrapped up recently and Sharvari says that she is thoroughly enjoying the experience of working on a big-ticket Bollywood project. The newcomer is psyched up about the outdoor schedule in Abu Dhabi wherein the team filmed an elaborate con.

Sharing her excitement, Sharvari says, “It was my first outdoor for a feature film and I had a great time shooting in Abu Dhabi. I really wish I could reveal something about the con sequence we shot at some beautiful locations but I think you will have to wait to see it in the film itself.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The young actress says that she is fortunate to work with Saif and Rani. “Every day is a learning for me on the sets of Bunty Aur Babli 2. I am fortunate that I am getting to share the screen with Saif sir and Rani ma’am while being a part of an out-and-out Bollywood entertainer! Siddhant and I have been thoroughly enjoying playing the new Bunty and Babli. We have had such fun moments together while shooting. It has been a laugh riot on set every day.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who has previously assisted Ali Abbas Zafar on such blockbusters as Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The film releases on June 26, 2020.