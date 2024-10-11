‘Sharp rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims’

The number of reported religious hate crimes jumped from 8,370 to 10,484 in the year ending March 2024

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators protest in London, Britain, October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Susannah Ireland

By: Pramod Thomas

RELIGIOUS hate crimes in England and Wales have reached alarming levels, rising by 25 per cent to a record high, official data revealed.

The statistics from the Home Office indicated that the number of reported religious hate crimes jumped from 8,370 to 10,484 in the year ending March 2024.

This marks the highest annual figure since records began in 2012. Although overall hate crimes decreased, the rise in religiously motivated offences is particularly concerning.

According to the report, there has been a significant surge in hate crimes against Jewish people, with incidents more than doubling to 3,282, making up 33 per cent of all religious hate crimes reported. This is up from 20 per cent in the previous year.

Meanwhile, hate crimes targeting Muslims also increased, rising by 13 per cent to 3,866 incidents, which accounted for 38 per cent of the total.

This increase is believed to be linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

There were 702 reported hate crimes against Christians, 193 against Hindus, and 216 against Sikhs, representing 7 per cent, 2 per cent, and 2 per cent of all religious hate crimes, respectively.

In total, 140,561 hate crimes were reported, marking a 5 per cent decline from the previous year and representing the second consecutive annual decrease. Incidents based on race, sexual orientation, disability, and targeting transgender individuals also saw decreases.

In the first half of 2024, the Community Security Trust, which monitors anti-Jewish hate, reported 1,978 incidents, a significant increase from 964 in the same period the previous year.

Of these, Greater London had the highest concentration, with 1,037 incidents, particularly in Barnet, home to a large Jewish community. Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire followed with 268 and 115 incidents, respectively.

Recently, Tell Mama UK monitoring group reported a record 4,971 incidents of anti-Muslim hate between October 2023 and September 2024, marking the highest annual total in 14 years.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the rising antisemitic and Islamophobic crimes, calling them a disgrace.

“These figures are a stain on our society, and this government will work tirelessly to tackle this toxic hatred wherever it is found. We must not allow events unfolding in the Middle East to play out in increased hatred and tension here on our streets, and those who push this poison – offline or online – must face the full force of the law,” Cooper said.

“The more than doubling of reported antisemitic hate crime and the significant increase in Islamophobic hate crime are very serious. We must have zero tolerance for antisemitism, Islamophobia and every other form of heinous hate in Britain, and we back the police in taking strong action against those targeting our communities.”