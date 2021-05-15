Sharad Kelkar opens up about his first solo lead film Deja Vu

By: Mohnish Singh

Sharad Kelkar was one of the most sought-after actors on Indian television when he decided to take a break from the small screen and explore opportunities in films. Over the past few years, he has delivered amazing performances in several notable films, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) and Laxmii (2020).

After playing supporting characters in a number of films, Kelkar is now graduating to a solo role in the upcoming Hindi film Deja Vu, expected to enter theatres towards the end of the year. Though the talented actor is psyched up about his first solo lead film, he refuses to get weighed down by any sort of pressure that generally leading roles come with.

“I chose the project very carefully and wisely. It is not a big-budget film where a lot of money is riding on me, because the content is very good. I believe that the film will be appreciated because of the way we shot it and I have full faith in the director Abhijeet Warang,” says Kelkar.

The actor, who was last seen in ZEE5’s Darbaan (2020), goes on to add, “I am not feeling any kind of pressure. If you take the pressure, things might go wrong, and if you don’t take any pressure, they go very smoothly.”

Apart from Deja Vu, Sharad Kelkar has several interesting projects lined up for release in the next few months, including Bhuj: The Pride of India and Jersey. Both projects are ready and are waiting for their release. While Bhuj: The Pride of India is set for its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, Jersey is poised for a theatrical release on November 5, 2021, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Kelkar also essays an important character in the Tamil-language film Ayalaan, which marks his debut in Kollywood. In Marathi, he will be seen in Paavan Khind.