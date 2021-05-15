Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities  266,207
Total Cases 24,372,907
Today's Fatalities 3,890
Today's Cases 326,098
India corona update 
Total Fatalities  266,207
Total Cases 24,372,907
Today's Fatalities 3,890
Today's Cases 326,098

Sharad Kelkar opens up about his first solo lead film Deja Vu


Sharad Kelkar (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Sharad Kelkar (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sharad Kelkar was one of the most sought-after actors on Indian television when he decided to take a break from the small screen and explore opportunities in films. Over the past few years, he has delivered amazing performances in several notable films, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) and Laxmii (2020).

After playing supporting characters in a number of films, Kelkar is now graduating to a solo role in the upcoming Hindi film Deja Vu, expected to enter theatres towards the end of the year. Though the talented actor is psyched up about his first solo lead film, he refuses to get weighed down by any sort of pressure that generally leading roles come with.

“I chose the project very carefully and wisely. It is not a big-budget film where a lot of money is riding on me, because the content is very good. I believe that the film will be appreciated because of the way we shot it and I have full faith in the director Abhijeet Warang,” says Kelkar.

The actor, who was last seen in ZEE5’s Darbaan (2020), goes on to add, “I am not feeling any kind of pressure. If you take the pressure, things might go wrong, and if you don’t take any pressure, they go very smoothly.”

Apart from Deja Vu, Sharad Kelkar has several interesting projects lined up for release in the next few months, including Bhuj: The Pride of India and Jersey. Both projects are ready and are waiting for their release. While Bhuj: The Pride of India is set for its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, Jersey is poised for a theatrical release on November 5, 2021, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Kelkar also essays an important character in the Tamil-language film Ayalaan, which marks his debut in Kollywood. In Marathi, he will be seen in Paavan Khind.








Most Popular

Sanjay Bhandari wanted in India, makes application in UK extradition case

Post office Horizon scandal: Wrongly-convicted postmaster recounts horror

Bangladesh set to extend countrywide lockdown

England 'on track' to fully reopen venues from June 21

Cyclone Tauktae to head towards Gujarat coast, likely to intensify into 'very severe' storm



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×