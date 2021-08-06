Website Logo
  • Friday, August 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643

News

Shanta Thake is Lincoln Center’s new artistic leader

Shanta Thake (Photo: indiana.edu)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN AMERICAN Shanta Thake has been appointed as the new artistic leader of New York-based Lincoln Center, the largest performing arts complex in the US, reported the New York Times.

Thake, 41, will assume the new role next month. She replaces Jane Moss, who stepped down as artistic director last year.

“The goal is expansive reach. What’s missing? What have we left out? What stories aren’t we telling that feel like they’re demanding to be told at this moment?. We’re not looking to erase history here,” Thake, who was most recently an associate artistic director at the Public Theater, said.

Thake described her new role as a mission to lift up the city that is still reeling from the ongoing trauma of the pandemic.

“The Lincoln Center could play a role in helping smaller arts organisations, for example by sharing best practices for reopening venues,” she said.

Currently, Lincoln Center works to broaden its appeal beyond classical music and ballet into genres such as hip-hop, poetry, and songwriting, the newspaper report added.

Thake joins the center at one of the most challenging moments since it opened in 1962.

Thake, whose mother is Indian and whose father is white, said she was committed to presenting artists who represent a variety of racial and ethnic backgrounds.

According to the report, Lincoln Center is one of the few arts organisations to show substantial progress in bringing more diversity to its upper ranks. People of color now make up about half of its leadership team, it added.

Lincoln Center is the landlord of the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, and other independent institutions, which are responsible for their own programming.

About half of Lincoln Center’s staff of 400 was furloughed or laid off, and its top leaders took pay cuts due to the Covid pandemic, The Times report said.

Henry Timms, Lincoln Center’s president and chief executive, said the organization had turned to Thake for her experience programming creatively across genres. “We wanted someone who could kind of help us think about some new territory,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Seema Malhotra urges to engage young people with their local environment
PAKISTAN
Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel
UK
Labour suspend councillor over Islamophobia
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka tightens Covid restrictions as hospitals struggle
News
Nightlife industry comes forward to support Covid vaccination
UK
South Asians of Wakefield urged to get involved in City of Culture
PAKISTAN
Temple attack: Chief justice of Pakistan tells police to arrest culprits
UK
Dorset police releases e-fit image of Bournemouth rape suspect
UK
Asian origin nursing student rumored to be next ‘Islander’
PAKISTAN
UK turns down Nawaz Sharif’s request for visa extension
News
South Africa’s Zuma hospitalised ahead of graft trial August 10
News
Sharma draws flak for trips to 30 countries in seven months
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Seema Malhotra urges to engage young people with their local…
Sadhguru: Sadhana can help you move from a state of…
Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel
Shanta Thake is Lincoln Center’s new artistic leader
Labour suspend councillor over Islamophobia
Sri Lanka tightens Covid restrictions as hospitals struggle